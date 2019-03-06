×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Apex Legends Game Crash Fix: How to fix crashing down of the game

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
325   //    06 Mar 2019, 20:00 IST

Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Apex Legends has been booming the past month, reaching 50 million players within a month. The game was developed and released without any prior notice or marketing. This was a time when games like Fortnite and PUBG dominated the Battle Royale community. Apex Legends did come with a few issues despite its success.

Has Apex Legends ever given you the "DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG" error which crashes the game? There were not many workarounds to resolve the issue, but people with Nvidia cards are fortunate today.

An update to the GeForce Game Ready WHQL driver specifically optimized Apex Legends which helped to patch the issue. You can download the update through the GeForce Experience app.

The game needs to be patched by Respawn because it doesn't address the issue with other graphics cards and drivers such as AMD. The bug was not very frequent or game breaking thankfully. EA has to simultaneously deal with Anthem having a console breaking bug. For now, the novelty of Apex Legends is still around.

Epic Games' Fortnite took 4 months to reach 50 million players. So clearly this bug did not affect the game so much that Apex Legends lost players. Respawn is aware of the many bugs and in-game exploits and they are also working on fixing them as soon as possible.

The gameplay style of Apex Legends is different compared to Fortnite or PUBG which mostly have different character skins and weapons from their Season Pass and loot boxes. The different characters which have their own unique role is not an element we have seen in a Battle Royale yet. It would be glorious if they gradually introduced the Titans from the Titanfall series in the game.

The much-awaited Battle Pass which is launching alongside the first season of Apex Legends is coming on 12 March. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Apex Legends
Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Apex Legends News: Respawn aims to fix hitbox issues in Battle Royal title
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE: How to fix launcher issues and reduce game crashes in PUBG PC LITE
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: 5 Tips To Excel In The Game - Complete Guide 
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Introduces New Laser Gun "Havoc Energy Rifle"
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Tips: How to revive dead teammates in Apex Legends
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Octane and Wattson: Everything We Know About The Apex Legends New Characters
RELATED STORY
How to Download Apex Legends: A Free to Play Battle Royale Game From Respawn Studios
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: Minimum and Recommended PC Requirements & PC Options To Play The Game
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Characters: How to play As Lifeline
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Server: How to change servers manually in PC/PS4/Xbox to reduce lag/resolve server issue
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us