Apex Legends Game Crash Fix: How to fix crashing down of the game

Apex Legends has been booming the past month, reaching 50 million players within a month. The game was developed and released without any prior notice or marketing. This was a time when games like Fortnite and PUBG dominated the Battle Royale community. Apex Legends did come with a few issues despite its success.

Has Apex Legends ever given you the "DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG" error which crashes the game? There were not many workarounds to resolve the issue, but people with Nvidia cards are fortunate today.

An update to the GeForce Game Ready WHQL driver specifically optimized Apex Legends which helped to patch the issue. You can download the update through the GeForce Experience app.

The game needs to be patched by Respawn because it doesn't address the issue with other graphics cards and drivers such as AMD. The bug was not very frequent or game breaking thankfully. EA has to simultaneously deal with Anthem having a console breaking bug. For now, the novelty of Apex Legends is still around.

Epic Games' Fortnite took 4 months to reach 50 million players. So clearly this bug did not affect the game so much that Apex Legends lost players. Respawn is aware of the many bugs and in-game exploits and they are also working on fixing them as soon as possible.

The gameplay style of Apex Legends is different compared to Fortnite or PUBG which mostly have different character skins and weapons from their Season Pass and loot boxes. The different characters which have their own unique role is not an element we have seen in a Battle Royale yet. It would be glorious if they gradually introduced the Titans from the Titanfall series in the game.

The much-awaited Battle Pass which is launching alongside the first season of Apex Legends is coming on 12 March.

