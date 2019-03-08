×
Apex Legends Leak: Night mode and 'community happy hour' coming to the battle royale game

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
68   //    08 Mar 2019, 19:32 IST

Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Apex Legends- The free-to-play battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA has been turning heads in the video game industry these days.

Apex Legends has surpassed a player count of 50 million in just 4 weeks after its initial release and people have shown utmost curiosity as to what's next coming to the game.

Respawn Entertainment did reveal recently that Apex Legends Season 1 will begin in March which will bring in new legends/characters, more in-game loot and a lot of free additions to the game including Apex Legends battle pass.

Apparently, what is actually coming in these updates haven't been detailed very well and so data miners have been digging deep to find what's next for the game. This latest leak comes from a gamer called Austin, who revealed that Apex Legends will be receiving a night mode and a 'community happy hour' with an upcoming update.

Night mode files uncovered
Night mode files uncovered

Keep in mind that this leak comes from the same guy that recently found out files regarding some new Apex Legends weapons, including a flamethrower and remote turret. This new night mode will be a welcome addition for the fans of the game since it will provide quite a tactical advantage to various players who likes to hide and take out players from afar. It's a feature that is already present in other battle royale games such as PUBG and Fortnite: battle royale, and thus is absolutely a no brainer and probably should have been in the game since day one.

Details about community happy hour in Apex Legends
Details about community happy hour in Apex Legends

Not many details about this 'community happy hour' has been revealed yet, but on close inspection of the files leaked, it can be confirmed that it will feature some sort of a timer and probably provide bonus XP or something along those lines when players log in to play at a specific time of the day.

For more news about Apex Legends and other gaming news, stick to Sportskeeda.

