Apex Legends Weapons: Flamethrower and Remote Turret Leaked; coming soon to the Battle Royale game

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
43   //    08 Mar 2019, 18:01 IST

Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play battle royale game will soon be receiving new weapons such as the flame thrower and a remote turret, the leak suggests.

The leak from a guy called Austin who had a shared a picture of the Apex Legends game file which suggests the new weapons that are mentioned.


Source-Austin (Twitter)
Source-Austin (Twitter)

Upon reading closely it is believed that this might indicate the image of an upcoming update to the game which will bring on the flame thrower as a weapon. Alongside this, another leaked image points towards a remote turret making an appearance in the game as well.


Source-Austin(Twitter)
Source-Austin(Twitter)

There is no news or confirmation of the fact that these above-mentioned abilities will be exclusive to Legends in Apex Legends or available to all. It would be a shame if it's locked to a certain Legend/character because flame thrower and turrets like weapons are fairly common in every game.

Apex Legends Season 1 is starting off at the end of March and that seems to be the perfect opportunity to release them in one of the free updates. However, keep in mind that this might not be true at all.

This not the first leak of information that has taken place for Apex Legends in the past few weeks as the game's upcoming Legends/characters- Wattson and Octane were also leaked in the form of an in-game file which also revealed their abilities and skills.

Respawn Entertainment and EA recently revealed more information about the upcoming Apex Legends Battle pass which will bring in more cosmetic items, loots and other cool new stuff to the game.

What are your thoughts about the weapons leaked above? Will the game become more fun by their addition or will not impact the game at all? Tell us in the comments down below.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

