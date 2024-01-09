The Apex Legends mid-season update for Season 19 is right around the corner. Players can expect a huge surge of content to come through with this update, which will not only affect the ongoing Legend and weapon meta in the game but also bring forth a whole new Limited Time event surrounding Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

This article will explore all the changes this new update will bring to the community. Read below for a detailed brief surrounding its release date, all expected content, and other related news.

Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19) release date

Apex Legends' mid-season update for Season 19 will be released on January 9, 2023. This update will be launched globally for all platforms at the same time. This ensures that all regions receive a synchronized update.

Here is a list of timezones across the world you can consult with respect to the update:

Pacific Time (PT): January 9, 2023, at 10:00 am

January 9, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time (ET): January 9, 2023, at 1:00 pm

January 9, 2023, at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): January 9, 2023, at 11:30 pm

January 9, 2023, at 11:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): January 10, 2023, at 3:00 am

January 10, 2023, at 3:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): January 10, 2023, at 5:00 am

What can we expect from the Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover?

With the launch of the Apex Legends mid-season update, players can experience a brand-new game takeover by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The traditional game mode will be replaced by an event-exclusive limited-time mode featuring numerous elements from the Final Fantasy universe.`

Players can use Cloud's Buster Sword R2R5 in this event game mode, paired with numerous new hop-ups called Materia.

Last but not least, a range of Final Fantasy crossover event skins will be launched with this update, including the Buster Sword Heirloom, which will feature universal equipability.

All Legend changes in Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19)

With the new Apex Legends mid-season update, numerous Legends and their kits are being addressed. The patch notes indicate the following changes:

Catalyst

Piercing Spikes will not require line-of-sight to an enemy player to activate and spikes that have not been activated will still slow players in its area of effect.

Horizon

Horizon's Hard landing audio adjusted to match other legends and soft landings will carry a different sound cue for all legends. Furthermore, the Gravity Lift exit audio range has been incremented to allow a better understanding of where a player lands.

Newcastle

Newcastle's Castle Wall impact will now entirely destroy Conduit’s Energy Barricade mines

Rampart

Rampart's Amped Walls are no longer destroyed by friendly Crypto EMP or Mad Maggie’s Wrecking Ball. They remain intact unless shot down.

For more Apex Legends news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.