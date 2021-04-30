Apex Legends Mobile: How to download closed beta before it ends

Ever since the announcement of a beta version for Apex Legends Mobile, battle royale enthusiasts have been excited to try it out. The developer, Respawn Entertainment, mentioned in a blog post that the game's beta version would release in Spring 2021. True to their word, it released in India on April 27th, 2021.

The beta will be closed on tomorrow,

The progression will not be saved... pic.twitter.com/N1iPPOMYNE — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS and UPDATES (@Apex_murdablast) April 30, 2021

The developers announced that the Apex Legends Mobile beta would be closed tomorrow at 6:30 AM (GMT +5:30). Unfortunately, the progress made by players in the game will not be saved.

Late update: Yes, Apex Legends Mobile is rolling out slowly in India right now, it's comfirmed. If you cannot download it yet, please be patient. pic.twitter.com/m1AzIcCLqe — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS (@PlayApexM) April 28, 2021

Note: Apex Legends Mobile is available only on the Google Play Store in India. Players from the Philippines will get access to the beta version in late May 2021. As assured by Respawn, the game will eventually be released for more players worldwide and become available on the Apple App Store.

How to download Apex Legends Mobile Early Access version before closed beta ends

Before the closed beta ends tomorrow, players can follow these steps to download the game:

They can head over to the Google Play Store and search for Apex Legends Mobile, or click here.

Users need to click on the green download option.

If they do not see the option, they can pre-register for the game and wait for its release.

Players can opt for the "automatic install" option after pre-registering.

While many BR mobile players were able to download Apex Legends Mobile on their Androids, some of them faced device compatibility issues.

As a result, many players are unable to enjoy Apex Legends Mobile despite pre-registering. This is a prevalent problem, and it is happening as the beta version of the game is currently available to a few thousand players from India.

The Apex Legends Mobile: Closed Beta FAQ page noted that:

"Beta slots are limited, so those who pre-register aren't guaranteed to get in right away, but you'll certainly make it into a later release."

