"Olympus by a long way": Apex Legends players describe their favorite map in the game

Apex Legends has different maps available to all the players in the game. These maps are periodically altered and even put on rotation to keep things dynamic.

However, not all maps are liked by many, and such a discussion took place earlier on the game's reddit. Players discussed the maps they love and hate in the game when one member asked which map was their favorite.

Maps play an important role in the game since some are more conducive than others. World's Edge, in particular, has undergone several changes since its introduction in Season 03. The same has occurred with the game's other maps, as Respawn routinely changes older maps.

Some of these changes are preferable, while others seem to have complicated the affair. Fans discussed all of this when asked what their favorite maps were.

Apex Legends' community discusses map preferences

The main post was made by Reddit user u/Looongface, who listed the different maps and asked the community which ones they liked. Naturally, the players' choices and reasons for preference varied, as there are some really popular ones in the game.

One player had a funny response: they miss whichever map is not in rotation. Respawn periodically rotates the overall list of maps to keep things fresh, which also causes players to readjust their strategies.

Olympus seems to be the most aesthically pleasing map for one player who feels that it stands out for its looks. The player admits that other maps might be superior based on gameplay but Olympus snatches the spot based on looks alone.

Another player added that the Olympus map was much more varied in the past, which led to better results.

Olympus seems to be the favorite of many players because of the way it blends gorgeous looks with utility. One player even added how all the locations have a good amount of loot and can be useful for any Apex Legends player.

Some are hoping that King's Canyon will get Skull Town back, which will be amazing. Since its removal, many players have missed the particular POI.

For some, King's Canyon is the perfect map because of the emotional values attached to it.

Some feel that World's Edge is a great map, but it's being spolied by many players dropping at Fragment.

The removal of the Sorting Factory seems to be the main cause of all the problems in World's Edge.

One player is quite surprised at how professional players love maps like World's Edge and Stormpoint. When it comes to casual players, King's Canyon and Olympus are the go-to maps.

It seems that the original King's Canyon in Apex Legends used to give Titanfall 2 vibes to one player. They now miss it in the light of other maps being built in a brighter and lushy manner.

While preferences vary, Apex Legends players truly love the Olympus map. King's Canyon and World's Edge also have their charms, but the latter suffers from limited hotspots. It remains to be seen how the map designs will change in future updates.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan