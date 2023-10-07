Apex Legends R5 Reloaded and Flowstate guide: How to download, install, and more

Apex Legends R5 Reloaded is a community-driven modified (modded) version of your favorite first-person shooter game, Apex Legends. To be at the top of your game and one-mag your enemies with an R-99, it is paramount that you brush up on your skills. One could not think of a better way to do so than practicing in Apex Legends R5 Reloaded infused with Flowstate.

This article will delineate everything you need to know about R5 Reloaded, including where you can download it from, how to set it up, and more.

What is Apex Legends R5 Reloaded?

Screenshot from R5 Reloaded (Image via Respawn)

R5 Reloaded is a modded variant of Apex, recapturing its Season 3 iteration. Players would want to use this version to improve their movement and aim.

While R5 does not let you play matches like the regular version, everything else feels the same.

Requirements for running Apex Legends R5 Reloaded

Firstly, you will need a PC that can run Apex Legends R5. The basic requirements are as follows:

The operating system should be running a 64-bit version of Windows 10.

The recommended CPU would be an Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz or an AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core processor.

A minimum of RAM of 8 GB.

The recommended GPU would be an NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 or a Radeon HD 7730.

The minimum memory requirement of the GPU is 1 GB.

Your hard drive should have at least 22 GB of space.

How to download R5 Reloaded Apex Legends?

To get going, you need the setup file for R5 Reloaded. Along with that, you must also install Flowstate to practice your aim of beaming your enemies in Apex.

Listed below are the links to all the files required to install in sequential order:

How to install R5 Reloaded Apex Legends?

Aim Trainer inside R5 Reloaded (Image via Respawn)

After downloading these files, you must install the EA or Origin application, create an account, and log in. Make sure that the regular version of Apex is in your EA library. It does not need to be installed on your computer. Note that the regular version will not affect R5 Reloaded.

Once these conditions are met, you must complete the following steps:

Install the base R5 Reloaded game on your PC. You can download it from the link provided above. You can keep the R5 Reloaded installation on an external drive if you want to. Just refrain from moving the folder around once it's set.

Once that is done, copy the contents of the SDK file into your base R5 Reloaded folder. Make sure you don’t paste them in any folder inside the R5 base folder.

You will be asked if you want to “Replace or Skip Files.” You will have to allow it to be replaced by clicking on “Replace the file in the destination.”

Copy all the files in the Flowstate zip folder into the scripts folder that you will find in the platform folder in the base R5 Reloaded section.

How to play the Aim Trainer in R5 Apex Legends?

With R5 Reloaded running, click on “Create” and then “Select Playlist.” Afterward, you can choose “FS Aimtrainer” and start the game to practice your aim.

Is R5 Reloaded better than normal version?

R5 Reloaded is a modded version of Apex, and its only purpose is to help you improve your game. You cannot enjoy Apex through R5, as there will not be real enemies.

So, it is best not to compare the two versions as they represent two starkly different aspects of Apex.