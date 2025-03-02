Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards: Top 10 players on all platforms (March 2, 2025)

The Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards are filled with players boasting top-tier skills. With the new season having commenced just a couple of weeks ago, players have been grinding nonstop to secure first place on the ranked leaderboards of their respective platforms. Moreover, with most of these players livestreaming their gameplay on either Twitch or YouTube, it is a great source for casuals to develop their game sense.

This article lists the top 10 players from the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards on all platforms.

Note: Since the leaderboard is constantly updating, the RP on the website may be different from the entries listed below.

Top 10 players on all platforms in the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards (March 2, 2025)

Top 10 ranked players on PC

Top 10 players on PC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)

The top 10 PC players in the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards are as follows:

Alliance_Effect – 129,542 RP Twitch.tv/RemixPowers – 128,718 RP Twitch.tv/ZuniUK – 115,044 RP Twitch.tv/naitt7 – 99,152 RP Deedsss – 85,585 RP Twitch.tv/3TrixX – 83,131 RP StayNaughty – 81,193 RP Twitch.tv/Sang – 75,497 RP Leafmtn – 74,875 RP Fright – 74,476 RP

Although most players on PC are placed quite far apart, the first and second ranks only have an 824 RP difference. Similarly, the players placed ninth and tenth also have a meagre 399 RP difference between them.

Top 10 ranked players on PlayStation

Top 10 players on PlayStation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)

The top 10 ranked PlayStation players on the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards are:

Ifwmxs – 134,922 RP PingMeATrubo – 122,580 RP KhenzoS-TV – 99,708 RP R-xspect-- – 93,436 RP bigpapaDW – 82,182 RP Kaydnw – 80,093 RP vkrisse – 79,972 RP Bzbblegum – 74,103 RP Ddawg-MT – 70,372 RP Frohok – 70,073 RP

Unlike the PC leaderboard, players on PlayStation are placed quite close to one another.

Top 10 ranked players on Xbox

Top 10 players on Xbox (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)

The following section lists the top 10 Xbox players on the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards:

isAQiuu – 115,202 RP Maqintoshh – 76,508 RP LuvDodgeee- – 76,371 RP JoesonK – 69,726 RP O Exxotic – 63,344 RP Fractolight – 58,683 RP Reamstroha – 56,783 RP Laystra v2 – 53,217 RP qTytaZe – 46,532 RP Indra – 43,904 RP

Compared to PC and PlayStation, Xbox doesn’t have that many players with an absurd amount of RP.

Top 10 ranked players on Switch

Top 10 players on Switch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)

The section below lists the top 10 Switch players on the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards:

guntyaseyo – 42,528 RP Secretist – 33,941 RP Sekai30fps – 30,618 RP Carol – 30,309 RP Hellosekai – 28,385 RP ISOPACT_ – 28,163 RP TikTok – 26,374 RP ShizuAries – 25,396 RP 诶，兄弟你怎么似了 – 23,313 RP 「REN_I」々仝〆 – 23,212 RP

It's quite hard to play Apex Legends on a Switch. So, reaching Apex Predator on this platform is quite an impressive achievement.

