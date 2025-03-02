  • home icon
  • Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards: Top 10 players on all platforms (March 2, 2025)

Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards: Top 10 players on all platforms (March 2, 2025)

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 02, 2025 09:45 GMT
Exploring the top 10 Apex Legends ranked players on all platforms (Image via EA)
Exploring the top 10 Apex Legends ranked players on all platforms (Image via EA)

The Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards are filled with players boasting top-tier skills. With the new season having commenced just a couple of weeks ago, players have been grinding nonstop to secure first place on the ranked leaderboards of their respective platforms. Moreover, with most of these players livestreaming their gameplay on either Twitch or YouTube, it is a great source for casuals to develop their game sense.

This article lists the top 10 players from the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards on all platforms.

Note: Since the leaderboard is constantly updating, the RP on the website may be different from the entries listed below.

Top 10 players on all platforms in the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards (March 2, 2025)

Top 10 ranked players on PC

Top 10 players on PC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)
Top 10 players on PC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)

The top 10 PC players in the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards are as follows:

  1. Alliance_Effect – 129,542 RP
  2. Twitch.tv/RemixPowers – 128,718 RP
  3. Twitch.tv/ZuniUK – 115,044 RP
  4. Twitch.tv/naitt7 – 99,152 RP
  5. Deedsss – 85,585 RP
  6. Twitch.tv/3TrixX – 83,131 RP
  7. StayNaughty – 81,193 RP
  8. Twitch.tv/Sang – 75,497 RP
  9. Leafmtn – 74,875 RP
  10. Fright – 74,476 RP

Although most players on PC are placed quite far apart, the first and second ranks only have an 824 RP difference. Similarly, the players placed ninth and tenth also have a meagre 399 RP difference between them.

Top 10 ranked players on PlayStation

Top 10 players on PlayStation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)
Top 10 players on PlayStation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)

The top 10 ranked PlayStation players on the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards are:

  1. Ifwmxs – 134,922 RP
  2. PingMeATrubo – 122,580 RP
  3. KhenzoS-TV – 99,708 RP
  4. R-xspect-- – 93,436 RP
  5. bigpapaDW – 82,182 RP
  6. Kaydnw – 80,093 RP
  7. vkrisse – 79,972 RP
  8. Bzbblegum – 74,103 RP
  9. Ddawg-MT – 70,372 RP
  10. Frohok – 70,073 RP

Unlike the PC leaderboard, players on PlayStation are placed quite close to one another.

Top 10 ranked players on Xbox

Top 10 players on Xbox (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)
Top 10 players on Xbox (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)

The following section lists the top 10 Xbox players on the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards:

  1. isAQiuu – 115,202 RP
  2. Maqintoshh – 76,508 RP
  3. LuvDodgeee- – 76,371 RP
  4. JoesonK – 69,726 RP
  5. O Exxotic – 63,344 RP
  6. Fractolight – 58,683 RP
  7. Reamstroha – 56,783 RP
  8. Laystra v2 – 53,217 RP
  9. qTytaZe – 46,532 RP
  10. Indra – 43,904 RP

Compared to PC and PlayStation, Xbox doesn’t have that many players with an absurd amount of RP.

Top 10 ranked players on Switch

Top 10 players on Switch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)
Top 10 players on Switch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Apex Legends Status)

The section below lists the top 10 Switch players on the Apex Legends Season 24 ranked leaderboards:

  1. guntyaseyo – 42,528 RP
  2. Secretist – 33,941 RP
  3. Sekai30fps – 30,618 RP
  4. Carol – 30,309 RP
  5. Hellosekai – 28,385 RP
  6. ISOPACT_ – 28,163 RP
  7. TikTok – 26,374 RP
  8. ShizuAries – 25,396 RP
  9. 诶，兄弟你怎么似了 – 23,313 RP
  10. 「REN_I」々仝〆 – 23,212 RP

It's quite hard to play Apex Legends on a Switch. So, reaching Apex Predator on this platform is quite an impressive achievement.

