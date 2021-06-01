Apex Legends: Ranking maps in Arena Mode Season 9

With the addition of the Arena Mode in Apex Legends, the various maps that players can fight on have their distinct advantages. Two brand new maps have been launched to complement the other three, increasing the variability of Apex Legends' gameplay.

Some maps are better than others in terms of choke points, cover placements, and overall ability to support a good team fight. Different Legends perform well on each of the maps, and a handful of tactics are useful to gain the advantage.

Apex Legends' Arena maps ranked from best to worst

#1 - Golden Gardens

Golden Gardens is one of the hottest spots for fights in regular game mode, so it makes sense that it tops the list here. This Apex Legends map has optimal range variability by covering all distances, short to long.

Apex Legends players can take advantage of the terrain that holds both high and low grounds, perfect for gaining cover or the best view. Dozens of rooms make this map great for storming in with short-range weapons and fighting on rooftops with long-range ones.

Golden Gardens takes the number 1 spot due to its incredible spread of combat situations and varied team fight approach options.

#2 - Party Crasher

Party Crasher is one of two new maps for Apex Legends' Arena Mode and instantly rose in popularity with its features. Marksmen and snipers can have a field day here from multiple high vantage points and clear lines of sight.

Mirage's party boat needs to be controlled early, and if a team can secure it, they can control the battle outside of the many buildings until the ring closes. Short-range combat will also be a key part of this map as the buildings are essentially the only cover.

Like Golden Gardens, Party Crasher ranks high due to its openness to short and long-range combat in addition to the low-high ground choke advantages.

#3 - Phase Runner

Phase Runner matches in Apex Legends can get heated quickly if both teams decide to enter the portal that spews them onto even terrain. There's a good variation of short-to-long-range combat situations and wide-open spaces to pick players off.

The forest in the center can give players a good vantage point. The downside here is that there's not an abundance of cover except for the outer parts of the map, making the late game tricky.

In many situations, the game can end on a dime on this map due to the low cover near the end and heated battles early on.

#4 - Artillery

An old classic runs in the middle of the pack at spot number 4. Kings Canyon's Artillery is an open map in the center with two structures on the rear wall for locating enemies from above.

A disadvantage to this map is that it can get one-sided in a heartbeat if one team gains the high ground. Picking players off with marksmen weapons is ideal until close combat arrives.

It's easy for the enemy team to chip away at players through the lack of decent cover in the center of the map.

#5 - Thermal Station

The movement option for Apex Legends' Thermal Station sends it to the bottom of the list. The lava forces players away from a good chunk of the map, making the ring around nearly the only good route.

Cover is scarce unless a team can take Horizon, Valkyrie, or Pathfinder to get to the center tower. That factor alone limits the player's choice of team compositions if a good vantage point is desired.

Finding a good engagement point here is tricky, and Apex Legends players can be shot down with ease at most locations.