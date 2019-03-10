×
Apex Legends Season 1: Battle Pass will release on March 12 

Hritwik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
173   //    10 Mar 2019, 07:47 IST

Apex Legends Source-GS
Apex Legends Source-GS

Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass is going to be released this month in the coming weeks. According to a new leak which was made by an anonymous person to DailyEsports, Apex Legends battle pass will arrive on March 12, 2019. There is no official response which confirms this claim through the person who leaked the info stated that his roommate was connected to Respawn Entertainment.

Moreover taking note of an old tweet from the twitter account of Apex Legends News, which posted the year 1 roadmap of Apex Legends along with a quote "As a reminder: Season One of #ApexLegends begins in March!". Seeing the tweet, one can say that the leaked release date of Apex Legends Season 1 battle pass might actually be March 12, 2019. There are only two things that can be done right now, and that is to wait for an official reveal/response or just wait till March 12.

Apex Legends Season 1 battle pass will be somewhat similar to Fortnite Battle Royale's battle pass. It will include new daily missions, we will get to some new loot, new legends (Octane, Wattson and more), and new weapons. Apex Legends season 1 battle pass hype has reached its peak, players want new content and challenges.

In the latest check in of Apex Legends, the developers mentioned that almost 3,55,000 PC players were banned for using cheats. This shows that an easy cheat engine is doing its job without any hitch. The developers quoted-

"The service works but the fight against cheaters is an ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting". Also "We take cheating very seriously and care deeply about the health of Apex Legends for all players."

Also Read,

Hritwik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
