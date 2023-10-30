Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite release date and time for all regions

Apex Legends, the popular Battle Royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment, is set to launch its latest season, titled Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite. The anticipation for Season 19 Ignite is palpable as players eagerly await the release date and time across various regions. The latest arrival promises to bring a host of new features and updates.

This article aims to provide detailed information about the release schedule of Apex Legends Season 19: Ignite for different time zones.

When does Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite go live? Release date and time for all regions

Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite is officially set to begin in-game on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. This season introduces a new Legend named Conduit, updates to Storm Point, Cross Progression, and more. The excitement among players is at an all-time high as they look forward to experiencing these new features.

Here are the release dates and times for Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite across various regions:

Pacific Time (PT): October 31, 2023, at 10 am

October 31, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 1, 2023, at 11 am

November 1, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 1, 2023, at 12 pm

November 1, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 1, 2023, at 1 pm

November 1, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 1, 2023, at 2 pm

November 1, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 1, 2023, at 5 pm

November 1, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 1, 2023, at 6 pm

November 1, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 1, 2023, at 7 pm

November 1, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 1, 2023, at 8 pm

November 1, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 2, 2023, at 1 am

November 2, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 2, 2023, at 2 am

November 2, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 2, 2023, at 3 am

November 2, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 2, 2023, at 5 am

On the day mentioned above, players will be prompted to download and install the season 19 update. PlayStation users will likely be able to pre-download the update approximately 24 hours before it is released. When the update is released, it will be installable.

Devastate Coast POI in Storm Point Season 19 update (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The next season of Apex Legends, titled 'Ignite,' will not only provide a brand-new Legend for players to employ but also a total rework of Storm Point and the long-awaited arrival of cross-progression. According to Respawn, the new arrival, Conduit, is a support Legend whose shield-based powers and contagious energy shine as the center of any squad.

Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite will finally feature cross-progression, along with a new legend, battle bass, and Storm Point update. Respawn says the capability will be put in overtime to ensure reliability for this expected feature, so while cross-progression may not be available right now, you won't have to wait long to merge your account with other platforms.

According to a recent Respawn blog post, players should keep a lookout for an in-game prompt to initiate the migration to merge their content and progression. All data related to cross-progression will be linked through your EA account. However, certain components, such as Apex Coins, will be affected differently.

For more Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.