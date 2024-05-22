Apex Legends Season 21 Twitch Drops: all rewards, how to unlock, and more

The Apex Legends Season 21 Twitch Drops are now live, and players can acquire several in-game items for free. The developers at Respawn Entertainment have prepared these freebies to celebrate the launch of Season 21, and the brand-new Skirmisher Legend, Alter. Each player must watch one of the partnered streamers on this Amazon-partnered platform to obtain the drops. After successfully acquiring the drops, players can show them off to their teammates.

This guide discusses how you can acquire the Apex Legends Season 21 Twitch Drops.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer’s opinion.

How to obtain the Apex Legends Season 21 Twitch Drops

Acquiring the Apex Legends Season 21 Twitch Drops is fairly simple. You must watch an Apex Legends streamer on Twitch who has the Drops on for a total of two hours. If you do not want to watch the stream for two hours and still want the drops, you can just turn on a stream on your preferred browser and mute the tab. After watching a livestream for two hours you will obtain the following rewards:

Violent Tendencies Alter (Alter Skin) – 2 hours

(Alter Skin) – 2 hours Bitten Moon (Weapon Charm) – 1 hour

You will acquire the Weapon Charm after watching a live stream for an hour. Additionally, you must watch the live broadcast for another hour to obtain the Violent Tendencies Alter Skin. Keep in mind that the drop will be live until June 3, 2024. Hence, you should make haste and claim your freebies.

Judging by the looks, the Alter skin will be a Rare piece of cosmetic, while the Weapon Charm appears to be a Nessie biting into a moon.

How to link your Twitch account with EA

To claim the Apex Legends Season 21 Twitch Drops, you must link your EA account with Twitch. You can link both accounts via two methods. Since both methods are practically identical, only one is listed in the following section:

Log in to your EA account .

. Go to your Account settings and click on Connections .

. Find Twitch under the connections tab and hit the Link button.

under the connections tab and hit the button. Fill up the necessary details to log in to your Twitch account and hit Authorize .

. After hitting the Authorize button, a new window will pop up, and click on Link accounts to finish the process.

Once the process is complete, you will see your Twitch account in the connections tab.

