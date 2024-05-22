  • home icon
  Apex Legends hotfix patch (May 22, 2024): Valkyrie fix, Explosive holds patched, and more

Apex Legends hotfix patch (May 22, 2024): Valkyrie fix, Explosive holds patched, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified May 22, 2024 05:10 GMT
Apex Legends hotfix patch
Broken Moon in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Apex Legends hotfix patch for May 22, 2024, brings players a wave of fixes that have been long overdue. Since Season 20, several issues have been building up within the game, leading to an unfavorable experience among players. Season 20's issues also led to Valkyrie being temporarily disabled within the game, which seemingly carried over to Season 21 as well.

This article will explore all the changes brought forth by the Apex Legends hotfix patch for May 22, 2024. Read below for a detailed brief on all fixes, balance changes, and other additions incorporated through this patch.

Apex Legends hotfix patch (May 22, 2024)

As per the official blog, the following changes and fixes have been implemented with the Apex Legends hotfix patch:

  • Fixed Valkyrie's fuel gauge so it refills properly
  • Resolved the crash associated with Explosive Holds (they will now require an Ordnance to open again)
  • Various fixes for Alter's audio
  • Fixed an issue causing players to respawn without weapons in rare instances
  • Resolved an issue causing players to have missing UI elements after being respawned
  • Octane's High Tide Skydive Trail no longer sticks around after you land
  • You will now see the correct splash screen when booting up the game
  • Various improvements for loading textures and fixes for audio delays on PC

The highlight of this patch is undoubtedly Valkyrie's return, and her fuel gauge is finally being fixed across all modes. She will now be a viable pick and players will be able to use her kit to grind through their Ranked journey.

Secondly, the return of Explosive Holds in Kings Canyon with the Apex Legends hotfix patch calls for a massive celebration. Explosive Holds provides players with an assortment of high-tier loot and attachments at the mere cost of a grenade. This allows players to kit up their favorite guns and dominate games in Kings Canyon.

The lack of Explosive Holds undoubtedly shifted the gameplay scenario on the map, especially in the Ranked scene, where players crowded POIs just to get their hands on high-tier loot. We expect a significant change in gameplay structure with Explosive Holds back in the picture.

One of the most significant fixes with the update is the respawn change. The new update allowed players to respawn with the guns they died with. However, one of the bugs made it so that players respawn without weapons in the game. With this patch, this problem has been permanently eradicated.

That's all there is to know about the Apex Legends hotfix patch for May 22, 2024.

