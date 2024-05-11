Streamer discovers game-breaking Alter bug in Apex Legends Season 21

In a recent post, popular streamer and data miner Thordan Smash showcased a brand-new Alter bug that crashes the game server in Apex Legends Season 21. Per the latest reports, numerous players have been suffering from this issue, and many have begun abusing this mechanic to shut down servers when ranked games don't run in their favor.

Let us explore the new game-breaking Alter bug responsible for crashing game servers in Apex Legends Season 21.

How new Alter bug crashes game server in Apex Legends Season 21

Per Thordan Smash's latest post, the Alter bug in Apex Legends crashes the server when players use it to interact with grenade vaults in Kings Canyon. This bug only surfaces when players use Alter's tactical ability, Void Passage to create a passageway into the locked grenade vaults in Kings Canyon. You will be able to enter the locked vault for a brief period, and the entire server crashes as a result.

This has led to a lot of frustration within the community as players are abusing this mechanic to disrupt any games that aren't going in their favor. Furthermore, it has been pointed out by users that this bug only comes into play when players use Alter's Void Passage on a locked grenade vault (does not work if grenade vaults are unlocked).

However, Respawn Entertainment and EA have taken due notice of this bug and have rolled out a hotfix to patch the same. Players will no longer have to endure this bug as the new patch has unlocked all grenade vaults across the entirety of Kings Canyon. This means that players will have access to high-tier loot in most points-of-interests (POIs) without having to expend their valuable grenades.

Players appreciate this instant fix and expect similar treatment for any future bugs or errors.

That's all there is to know about the game-breaking Alter bug in Apex Legends Season 21.

