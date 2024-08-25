Apex Legends Season 22 Split 2 Battle Pass leaked: All we know

The contents of the Apex Legends Season 22 Split 2 Battle Pass have recently been leaked by a popular data miner and leaker in the Apex community, HYPERMYSTx. Fans would be excited to know that a new meta Legend in the current season might be getting a brand-new Legendary skin for his kit. Moreover, a rather interesting weapon might receive the upcoming Reactive skin in the game.

This article will detail all the leaked skins coming in the upcoming Apex Legends Season 22 Split 2 Battle Pass. To know more, read below

Note: Players are advised to take the information in this article with a pinch of salt. Contents of this article have been exclusively sourced from leaks, and until official confirmation from developers, must solely be considered mere speculation.

All leaked skins in Apex Legends Season 22 Split 2 Battle Pass

As per the latest leaks from HYPERMYSTx, Apex Legends will reportedly feature a unique collection of skins for the upcoming Season 22 Split 2 Battle Pass.

Reactive skin

According to the data miner, the P2020 Pistol will be getting the upcoming Reactive skin for Season 22. It will be a recolored variant of the Reactive skin, Hunter's Best Friend, currently available in the Split 1 Battle Pass. While the ongoing pass boasts a striking red-and-gold skin, the upcoming leaked images indicate that the P2020 Reactive will feature an elegant white-gold color scheme with black accents.

Legendary skin

HYPERMYSTx seems to have also discovered in-game files indicating that some of the upcoming Legendary skins for the Split 2 Battle Pass have been crafted for Crypto and the Peacekeeper shotgun. According to him, the Peacekeeper skin will be a recolored variant of the Turning to Custard Peacekeeper Legendary skin.

However, we are still unsure whether these skins will be part of the Premium Battle Pass or the Upgraded/Upgraded+ Variants of the Apex Legends Season 22 Split 2 Battle Pass.

Blood Moon skins

Leaks suggest that the latest pass might also feature a collection of Blood Moon-themed skins, crafted for Bloodhound, Alter, and the Bocek Compound Bow. We believe that players might also find a universal Blood Moon-themed banner in the Battle Pass as well.

Previously, the Blood Moon bundle has been featured in a store event. However, it seems like it might become part of the latest Battle Pass this time around.

That's all there is to know about the leaks regarding Apex Legends Season 22 Split 2 Battle Pass. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

