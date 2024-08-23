“Joke for years now": Apex Legends community debate over a necessary Ranked mode overhaul

The Apex Legends community has raised a few concerns about the current state of Ranked mode after the latest Season 22 update. Redditor MrGuyIncognito2 posted on the platform highlighting the matchmaking problem plaguing the competitive mode of EA’s battle royale title.

BalbonisDozer cited that the Apex Legends Ranked mode needs a complete rework to fix these repetitive issues. They also shared that the developers might want to adopt the ALGS format.

Apex player signifies the need for Ranked mode rework (Image via Reddit)

“Ranked needs a complete overhaul. It has been a joke for years now. It needs to replicate ALGS as much as possible. Ironically, they almost had it with Season 19 if they had just removed hidden MMR and made it ladder-based. Those were some of the most competitive ranked games I’ve ever played, it was just ******** having to play in MMR based lobbies”

Trending

Apex community debates on the current matchmaking process (Image via Reddit)

The thread caught the attention of the masses and quickly gained several comments with different perspectives from the community. PoliteChatter0 outlined that this is one of the major problems that the players are facing in Apex Legends and the community continues to request for a permanent fix.

Also Read: Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update details

Players discuss necessary improvement needed for Ranked mode (Image via Reddit)

StrangerXtasy stated a logical route for the matchmaking issue which binds certain higher ranks like Masters and Predators to play in separate lobbies, essentially dividing the player base depending on skill ceilings. This could create a healthy competitive environment while providing a constant gateway for players to rank up through hard work and consistency.

Reddit users discuss current matchmaking problems (Image via Reddit)

Others commented that it is not as easy to create a perfectly balanced matchmaking system for a game that has more than 60 players in a lobby, compared to typical 5v5 shooters. Another issue is the matchmaking system is that it brings previously higher-ranked players in fresh lobbies which can potentially demotivate players occupying the lower ranks.

Also Read: Best drop locations for Storm Point

Apex Legends community comments on increased queue time (Image via Reddit.com)

The same issue was highlighted for the new map, E-District, as well where players would be eliminated by high-rank players, hindering the overall gameplay experience. This can lead to squads walking away from the active pool of queuing players, which makes it more difficult to create fair lobbies.

When can players expect a matchmaking update for Apex Legends Ranked mode?

There has been no official confirmation from EA about the development of a patch to overhaul the matchmaking system in Apex Legends. However, the developers seem to have taken note of the community's requests and recently deployed an anti-cheat patch to protect the integrity of the battle royale.

Expand Tweet

There are various routes the developers might take to approach this problem including changes to casual lobbies, the introduction of a whole new Limited Time Mode (LTM) that uses a different matchmaking system, or even bringing new divisions for the higher ranks to make the overall process easier.

Fans and enthusiasts should keep an eye out for the official X page of the game for announcements and patch notes. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!