Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2: 5 best Skirmisher Legends to use after update

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is here, and if you've kept up with the latest news, you'll definitely know that Skirmishers are going to dominate the meta this time. The newest update has brought forth major changes to the entire class, providing them with some unique class perks while also altering their individual kits.

If you're serious about grinding the game's competitive ladder or want an added advantage, it's best you choose the meta Legends in the game. To help with that, we have curated a list of the five best Skirmisher Legends to use in the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update.

5 best Skirmisher Legends in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Here's a look into the 5 best Skirmisher Legends in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2:

1) Alter

Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 (Image via EA)

Alter can be considered one of the strongest and best Skirmisher Legends in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. The newest update has incorporated a major rework to her entire kit. On top of that, the changes made to the Skirmisher Class benefit her immensely.

With a stronger and more penetrative tactical ability, Alter's usefulness in closed spaces has improved dramatically. Furthermore, her ultimate ability now offers her even more versatility than before, and we believe she will become a dominant force in the meta, if not lead it herself.

2) Horizon

Horizon is a strong Skirmisher (Image via EA)

Horizon is undoubtedly one of the best Skirmisher Legends in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. Though her base kit has not been adjusted with the latest update, the changes made to her Legend Upgrades make her extremely useful in-game. Here's a detailed look into the changes made to all her perks:

Upgrades Level 2

Tactical Cooldown: Reduce the cooldown of your Tactical ability by 5 seconds.

Reduce the cooldown of your Tactical ability by 5 seconds. Ultimate Cooldown: Reduce the cooldown of Black Hole by a total of 30 seconds.

Upgrades Level 3

Conservation of Energy: Spacewalk grants 25HP shield regen on soft landings to Horizon.

Spacewalk grants 25HP shield regen on soft landings to Horizon. Combat Reserve: Horizon can now access Assault Bins, carry extra ammo per stack, and have extra grenade slots.

As evident, Horizon's versatility using a combination of any of these perks simply increases tenfold. You can pair any of the Level 2 and Level 3 perks together for fantastic results on the field.

3) Wraith

Wraith's buffs will make her a meta Legend (Image via EA)

Though not entirely reworked, Wraith has gotten a plethora of buffs that bring the Legend back to her former glory. A number of changes have been incorporated to improve the quality-of-life experience while playing this character in the game, incentivizing players to pick her in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Her tactical ability now activates faster, has a shorter cooldown, and, better yet, the changes to her portal make her one of the best Legends in the entire Skirmisher roster. Her ability to ramp up to maximum speed using her Dimensional Rift is much faster, and from a competitive standpoint, that is a major game-changer.

4) Revenant

Revenant is a murder machine in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 (Image via EA)

Revenant has always been a dominant force since his rework in Apex Legends Season 18. This murder machine has become even stronger with the latest patch. The developers have heeded community feedback and incorporated changes that improve his tactical abilities and have further added Legend Upgrades that players can use to perk it up even further.

We believe he is a meta Legend in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 owing to how powerful his entire kit is. Perfect for solos and well-coordinated teams, Revenant is the depiction of what a murder machine can possibly be.

5) Pathfinder

Pathfinder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fans would be happy to know that Pathfinder is making a major comeback into the meta with the debut of Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. While his upgrades might not be as attractive as some of the other Legends in the game, the Skirmisher-class overhaul is more than enough to provide him with ample utility to duel against enemy teams without breaking a sweat.

He now gets access to a brand-new Legend Upgrade, Grapple Cooldown. This perk reduces the cooldown on his tactical by 10 seconds. Paired with the easy tac-recharge on knockdowns, Pathfinder is definitely going to shake up the meta in the second Split of Apex Legends Season 24.

That's everything you need to know about the 5 best Skirmisher Legends to use in Apex Legends Season 24. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

