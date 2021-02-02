Apex Legends Season 8 gameplay: YouTuber "The Gaming Merchant" walks players through changes

Apex Legends has partnered with The Gaming Merchant on YouTube to highlight the additions and changes coming to the game when Season 8 drops.

The video details the new Legend, a new weapon, King's Canyon changes, and more. This new Apex Legends Season 8 gameplay looks fantastic, and players have a lot to look forward to.

Apex Legends Season 8 gameplay

The video starts with Fuse, Apex Legends' new Legend. Fuse can stack two grenades per inventory slot and fire grenades farther and faster. His cluster grenades can stick to anything before exploding. He also has a mortar as his Ultimate.

Next up is the 30-30 Repeater, a heavy weapon that can charge up its shot. It has a 12-shot magazine, but new Gold Magazines can auto-reload guns. The reload is a bit slower, not to be overpowered.

Fuse

King's Canyon features a bit more color, more open space, and the removal of the slums. The entire mountain in the northern area is now available to play on with two new Points of Interest to explore. The map feels familiar and fresh for players who have followed its progression through the seasons.

The Apex Legends Season 8 gameplay video highlights the new Battle Pass, including new skin updates for existing characters and Fuse. After this, it goes into the balance updates for Octane, Spitfire, and more. There are talks of character nerfs, but those will be in a future Apex Legends video.

The Gaming Merchant details all this information over an excellent video, showing eight minutes of Apex Legends Season 8 gameplay. From the looks of things, this season is going to be very exciting.

Apex Legends Season 8 launches today, February 2nd, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST. Not only that, Nintendo Switch owners will finally be able to get their hands on the game today.