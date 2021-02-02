Create
Apex Legends season 8 release time announced, timezone conversions included

Apex Legends Season 8
Rob Kalajian
ANALYST
Modified 02 Feb 2021, 22:22 IST
News
Apex Legends' Season 8 patch notes contained the release time for the game's newest content.

Players will be thrilled to know it is a standard Apex Legends release hour, though one that a new season has not used since Season 5. Here's the time Season 8 will drop, as well as conversions for different timezones.

Apex Legends Season 8 release time

Apex Legends Season 8 will drop at 1 p.m. EST today, February 2nd, 2021. For easy access in players' time zones, here are a few key conversions:

  • CST: 12 p.m.
  • MST: 11 a.m.
  • PST: 10 a.m.
  • UTC: 18:00
  • GMT: 6 p.m.

This conversion list is not exhaustive, but will cover a majority of U.S. players and those who follow UTC and GMT. Players should make sure to account for time to allow the game to update before expecting to jump in to enjoy the new changes.

Apex Legends Season 8 features

Apex Legends Season 8 introduces Fuse, a new Legend from the planet Salvo. He is an explosion expert with a Tactical Projectile Grenade and the Firestorm Ultimate that shoots ammo that explodes into rings of fire. The 30-30 Repeater also makes its entrance, with the maximum of a 12-shot heavy ammo clip that can charge shots.

Apex Legends Crash Site
Kings Canyon gets a new redesign, with an open northern end of the map and Watchtowers. New POls like Crash Site and Slum Lakes have entered the mix as well. Wraith and Horizon are getting a few nerfs, and Ranked tweaks are being put in place to keep competitive fresh and exciting.

Finally, today will also see Apex Legends' launch on the Nintendo Switch - something many players have been waiting for quite a while to see. This release means that Apex Legends will now be available on all major platforms, with players having the ability to play together through cross-platform play.

Published 02 Feb 2021, 22:22 IST
Apex Legends
