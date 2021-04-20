Apex Legends Season 9 Battle Pass: New weapon, Valkyrie abilities, Infested Olympus, and more

New changes are coming to Apex Legends season 9.

Many players are still waiting as Apex Legend season 9 will arrive on 4 May. One of the newest changes is that it actually won’t be called “Season 9.” It is being referred to as Apex Legends Legacy. Apex Legends will be introducing Kairi Imahara, the Valkyrie, daughter of Viper from Titanfall 2. There's also been the recent announcement of a new weapon and changes coming to the Olympus map.

With this, it's clear Apex Legends Legacy is going to introduce some new and exciting things.

Apex Legends Legacy

First off, the Valkyrie addition will be pretty interesting as it will finally begin to bridge the story between Apex Legends and Titanfall. Though both games have lived in the same universe, there hasn't been much of a true connection, but Valkyrie will be bringing a lot of Titanfall lore to Apex Legends. Valkyrie will have a new addition Jetpack, changing up the pace and game altogether.

Respawn say that they are not calling the new Season, 'Season 9'.



It's just called Legacy. pic.twitter.com/dAVFfR5I2R — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 19, 2021

The upcoming Infested Olympus map change is still under wraps in general. This “infestation” will bring some major map changes and overall feel to the game. Devs have still not confirmed or denied what exactly will change, but it’s sure to shake the overall gameplay for Apex Legends.

Another new addition is the new Bocek Bow, an extremely powerful bow at a medium-range that just might kill enemies in one shot. The bow will most likely act as a sniper, allowing those who are good with the sniper to be equally skilled with the new Bocek Bow.

New Season 9 Apex Legends weapon – Bocek Bow.



A powerful and deadly weapon, for those with the skill to wield it. Capable of inflicting tremendous damage at medium range, you’ll need to make each shot count. pic.twitter.com/uxxST1TPan — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 19, 2021

Though the Apex Legends Legacy battle pass is also under wraps, it's safe to assume that the standard battle pass will be worth 950 Apex Coins. Players can typically obtain a battle pass with the purchase of 1,000 Apex Coins, so that should remain the same. Though the rewards are also unconfirmed, Apex Legends has mentioned that Daily and Weekly challenges will grant players unique rewards such as Apex Packs, skins, and XP boosts.

