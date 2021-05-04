Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy: Bocek Bow ammo type, damage and hop ups detailed

As Apex Legends Season 9 draws near, players are itching to get their hands on the latest addition to the Apex Legends armory, the Bocek Bow. Contrary to every firearm in the game, the Bocek Bow requires a new ammo type, has nuanced firing patterns and is the only gun in the game to feature two functioning hop-ups that can be equipped at the same time. Here's everything players need to know about the Bocek Bow in Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy.

With the addition of a bow, players must now be aware of the damage output each shot will give out based on how long they hold the fire button with more damage being dealt, the longer the fire button is held. Here are the maximum damage values for the Bocek Bow with both firing modes.

Max pullback:

Headshot (no helmet): 123

Chest: 70

Instant fire:

Headshot (no helmet): 31

Chest: 25

Players can use two hop-ups to up their Bocek Bow game, which can be equipped simultaneously and switched up on the fly.

Shatter Caps

Fire select to toggle between standard mode and shatter mode. In shatter mode, rounds split into a blast pattern on firing. This hop-up will be equipable to the 30-30 Repeater and the Bocek.

Deadeye’s Tempo

Deadeye’s Tempo - Firing at the perfect moment increases the fire rate. This can currently be attached to the Sentinel and the Bocek.

In terms of which optics will apply to the Bocek Bow in Apex Legends, here's the full list:

1x hcog classic

1x holosight

2x hcog

1x-2x variable

3x hcog optic

The Bocek Bow features an exclusive ammo type in the form of arrows which, after shooting, can get lodged in walls or the ground and can be picked up by anyone.

With the silence of the bow and incredibly low projectile drop, it could be a formidable weapon in the hands of skilled players.

