Apex Legends Season 9: Weapons - The Good and the bad

Apex Legends Season 9 started with the servers crashing due to a sudden player surge. A few hot-fixes later, everything was back online, and players started to explore the content of the newly launched season.

Respawn Entertainment made a few buffs and nerfs for the weapons in the game after the Season 9: Legacy update went live. They also added a new weapon to the game: the Bocek. Immediately after the launch, Respawn nerfed the weapon a bit, but even then, most players preferred using it as it slays enemies comfortably at long ranges.

Here is a list of the top three weapons players would like to consider from the ground loot in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy.

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy meta weapons

#1 - Bocek

With high damage, excellent fire rate, and the built semi-suppressor, the Bocek is really a beast in Season 9. Since it is a bow-type weapon, it is applicable at longer ranges, and it shreds even with body shots. It is also way more dependable than snipers and a lot faster.

#2 - Volt

This SMG has impressed Apex Legends players since Season 7 when it was first introduced in the title. With a little bit of accuracy, any player can take upon duos or trio comfortably with the Volt and even win. Additionally, the weapon has no damage fall-off because it is an Energy weapon.

#3 - VK-47 Flatline

Only seasoned Apex Legends players will be able to use the VK-47 Flatline. This weapon has a small magazine size but high damage and high time to kill. If players manage to counter its recoil, the VK-47 Flatline is the go-to gun this season.

Apex Legends Season 9 weapons that need a buff

Not all the weapons in the ground loot are viable, and some are so trash that players are bound to lose gunfights in a hot drop if they are unfortunate enough to pick any one of the weapons from the list below.

#1 - P2020

Even with the damage buff, this weapon is simply not worth it if any other weapon is lying around. With a low fire-rate and a lack of Hammerpoint Rounds hop-ups, no damage buff will make up for the state this weapon is in.

#2 - Mozambique

The Apex Legends Season 9 update has made changes to this pistol-shotgun as well. The ADS bullet spread of the weapon has been buffed along with a slight increase in the magazine's capacity. Nonetheless, Mozambique fails to perform in tandem with the other shotguns in the game.

#3 - L-Star

It would be unfair to call L-Star a bad LMG because it performs relatively well at most ranges. However, it is a strange weapon with no magazine and a firing style resembling auto-fire shotguns. It is a decent weapon to use, but players will find it easier to prowl the map with better available energy-based weapons.

These are the go-to weapons and the ones to stay away from at the moment. Respawn is quick to change the balance of weapons, and a quick update might change the list. Before that takes place, it is best not to get caught out in the open with a P2020.

Edited by suwaidfazal