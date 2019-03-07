Apex Legends: Wingman Nerfs in the first patch update

Apex Legends has been released for almost a month now and the game is quickly becoming everyone's favourite. The game recently crossed the player base of 50 million unique players. The battle royale has acquired this achievement in one month beating Fortnite's previous record.

Nevertheless, there are certain aspects of the game which needs a lot of improvement since the game is fairly new. The developers have now released the first patch note in an attempt to fix several issues.

Here are the highlights from upcoming patch-

Wingman has been the king of all weapons. The gun is highly preferred by all the players including pro streamers. Wingman fits perfect for every situation and feels overpowered at times. The fire rate has been reduced slightly along with flat damage nerf on Skull piercer. The spread on the gun has been also increased while hip firing.

Shotgun Bolt rechamber rate has been reduced for the Peacekeeper only.

The spawn rate for both the Peacekeeper and Wingman has been reduced.

Guns which use Energy ammo are the most underutilized due to the scarcity of Energy ammo itself. The spawn rate for energy ammo has now been increased.

No upgrade to Mozambique since the developers want to maintain power curve.

There has been no information regarding season 1 but according to developers, it should be hitting live servers pretty soon. This will also include the battle pass.

There has been a lot of controversy regarding the hitbox of different champions. Legends like Gibraltar, Pathfinder, and Caustic have big hitbox due to their size whereas Wraith, Lifeline and Bangalore have very small hitbox. This tends to the player not picking Gibraltar and the rest due to obvious disadvantage. This issue will be adjusted at the beginning of season 1.

New legends will also be released during season 1.

