Are you able to find steel in New World?

New World is full of resources for players to gather, but some are a bit harder to come across than others.

There are plants, ore veins, chests, and so much more for players to discover when it comes to gathering resources on the vast island of Aeternum. It can be difficult knowing where to find what you need.

One resource New World players have been hunting down is steel. Steel is incredibly useful when it comes to crafting stronger gear and getting rid of your old iron-based items. You'll have to make it yourself, however.

Steel must be made in New World

A smelting station in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

There are no steel deposits or ore veins in Aeternum. In New World, there's no specific location where steel can be found. The only way to obtain it is to make it using the abundant iron ingots.

You will have to upgrade your iron ingots to get those steel ones you are looking for. This can be done at any settlement in Aeternum with a smelting station for you to access.

The following ingredients are what you need to create a single steel ingot in New World:

x3 Iron Ingots

x1 Sand Flux

x2 Charcoal

The best way to get your hands on some steel is by collecting a ton of the ingredients listed and crafting steel ingots one by one without having to stop to gather more items.

An iron vein in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

You can find iron all over the map in different ore veins and deposits. Mine them with a pickaxe to collect the iron and you may even find yourself with a rare resource drop.

There are three types of Flux in New World. All three are used for smelting. For steel, you will need Sand Flux. This can only be located in Supply Containers throughout Aeternum.

A player cutting down a tree in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

Charcoal can be obtained by cutting down trees. Green Wood is the resource most commonly found when hacking away at a tree. Use x2 Green Wood at a smelting station to create x1 Charcoal.

While this is a bit more demanding than just mining some steel deposits, you will have an increased harvesting speed and much stronger steel-based weapons when all is said and done.

