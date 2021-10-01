How to get Fae Iron in New World

Fae Iron has revealed itself to be one of the rarest resources for players to find in New World.

There are so many resources to gather across Aeternum. It can be surprising when you are tasked with obtaining one that you haven't actually come across yet. Fae Iron will probably be that surprise.

This elusive metal in New World doesn't require any special tricks to gather it. Instead, you just need to grind, be patient and hope that luck gives you a break when mining iron veins.

How to mine for Fae Iron in New World

Crafting a pickaxe should be your first priority. More than likely, you will already have done this and started to mine different ores throughout the island of Aeternum in New World.

Take that pickaxe and get ready for some hard work. For Fae Iron, you'll simply have to mine iron veins. The resource is extremely rare, however, meaning there is only a small chance you'll be given anything other than regular iron.

The good news is that iron veins are abundant in New World. Look for any rock area on the map. This can be a mountain range, caves, or just a location with a bunch of boulders hanging around.

Any of those areas should be filled with iron veins. Just start mining them by using your specific Interact key. After hacking away at enough iron veins, you'll hopefully have some Fae Iron.

To increase your chances, you can focus on adding to your Luck in New World. Certain foods and Mining Luck gear will do that. Use Azoth while crafting gear for a chance of Mining Luck being added to the crafted item.

What can be crafted with Fae Iron?

Because Fae Iron is so rare in New World, it only makes sense for it to be used in the creation of some ultra-powerful weapons. There are eight total items that use Fae Iron as an ingredient thus far.

Dryad Walking Stick

Earth Battered Axe

Earthen Smasher

Hunter's Longshot

Sapling Brand

Sapling's Fury

Shaman Initiate's Staff

Twig of Azoth Tree

All of them suit different playstyles in New World. They are also a great way to upgrade your overall loadout and set you ahead of other players if PVP is your thing.

