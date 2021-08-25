Are there any DLC codes in Splitgate?

Splitgate DLC codes are nothing new for the PC community that has been playing the game for a long time, but there's been a recent drought in codes. With the console version of Splitgate available alongside the PC verison, the game received a re-release and players are wondering if DLC codes are now available.

In short, there are no codes that players can redeem in Splitgate for DLC at the moment. Based on the previous codes that players have been able to claim, some in the community have been hoping that 1047 Games will release new codes to use in the Splitgate re-release.

While 1047 Games haven't commented on the idea of DLC codes in Splitgate, the community has been talking about past collaborations for gear that could be collected in the game. One example is the Intel skin that was released back in 2019, when Arena Warfare was available as a PC game only.

Among other skin and gear items, players were able to collect DLC codes and add to their cosmetics collection. Considering the silence from 1047 Games on codes, and the direction that the game seems to be moving in, it isn't likely that the previous code system will return. However, players can use a different code system instead.

Referral codes instead of DLC codes in Splitgate

DLC codes in Splitgate may not be a reality anymore, but 1047 Games added a referral code system along with the release of console editions. While the game is still in the open beta, the developer is encouraging players to refer their friends and claim rewards.

Every player in Splitgate has their own code that can be given out. If players head to the reward center in the menus, there will be plenty of tabs to cycle through. In the main reward screen, there is a personal code, along with a text box into which players can enter someone else's code.

In order to be eligible for the referral code redemption items, one of the players needs to be EXP level 10 or lower. The system is made for newer players and will likely stay that way. But the more players that someone can get to use their referral code, the more rewards they will receive in return.

It's not the same as the old DLC code system which was much simpler, but it's one way to get free gear in Splitgate.

Edited by Siddharth Satish