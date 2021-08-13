When does the Splitgate beta end?

Splitgate, currently in a beta period, has become the most talked about first-person shooter in all of gaming.

The game feels like a classic shooter in the arena style, mimicking the likes of Halo, Quake and Unreal Tournament. Couple that gameplay with the use of portals and Splitgate is a winner.

The beta period for the game has actually been taking place for quite some time on PC. Consoles only just received access to it in July, however. With any beta period, it will officially end as a full release approaches.

Splitgate: When does the beta end?

Image via 1047 Games

Splitgate's concurrent player numbers seemingly blew up overnight. This created massive queue times and the need for more server space. The developer listened and did just that.

They also extended the beta period for just a bit longer so all of the newer players could bask in its glory for more than just a few days. Its popularity is truly unmatched right now.

Hey @splitgate looking good up top here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yb561wDGKe — tinsley 2042 (@AgentTinsley) August 10, 2021

The full release of Splitgate is scheduled for the end of August 2021, that is, in just a few short weeks. This means the beta will be coming to a close before the full release approaches.

Splitgate was released in early access form in May 2019. Since then, the developer hasn't indicated a full launch until now. A direct date of release is still unknown other than the month of August.

Odds are that the game will remain in beta until the full release takes place. The only other foreseeable option is for the game to go down for just a few days so 1047 Games can ensure a smooth launch.

When the game does leave its beta period, though, players can expect to hold onto everything they've unlocked in Splitgate. All skins, all items earned and levels will be on their account when they play the complete game.

It seems as if players' stats will also carry over from the Splitgate beta. This will allow players to look at how far they've come since jumping into this FPS and compare how they've performed from the beta to the full-fledged version.

Edited by Sabine Algur