How to find and enter referral codes in Splitgate

Like most live service shooters these days, Splitgate offers plenty of cosmetic rewards for players to earn, and the referral code system is yet another way for everyone to claim a few new items on their account.

Getting rewards from the referral code system isn't necessary in Splitgate, especially with the number of other rewards that can be pursued. One example would be the battle pass, which is full of cosmetic rewards that players can earn as they play the game. Referral codes, however, are an additional set of items in Splitgate, and they only require another willing player.

So what exactly is a referral code in Splitgate? Well, they are codes that incentivize another player into joining the game. The system gets more players on board to try the game, and the players who did the work are compensated with items or cosmetics. Splitgate can tell which players were brought to the game through a referral code system because players will have to share the code.

All of the rewards that players can receive from the referral codes system are Legendary and are supposedly only available during the beta, and Splitgate players will want to act on their codes as soon as possible.

Where to find and enter the referral codes in Splitgate

In order to find their referral code, Splitgate players need to head to the menu and look for the Reward Center, which is located at the bottom left of the screen.

Once players select the Reward Center, they will find some key information. They will be able to see their player specific referral code that can be handed out to others, along with a text box to enter a different player's referral code.

Giving out player specific referral codes or entering someone else's will level up the referral pass, but only one code can be entered per player. However, there is no limit to how many players can enter another person's code. Sending the code out to friends or on social media can increase the chances of it being used. All of the rewards are as follows:

Ritual: Legendary Plasma Rifle skin

Recruiter: Epic Name Tag

Racer: Epic Pistol skin

Epic Banner

Wildfire: Legendary SMG skin

Keep in mind that players above level 10 in Splitgate will not be able to enter referral codes for rewards, so make sure to use them early.

Edited by Siddharth Satish