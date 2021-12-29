Are Epic Games Store servers down? Exploring the error behind launching games (December 29)

The Epic Games Store may have risen as a top name in the modern PC gaming market, but it hasn't been free of controversy. Part of the Epic Games Store's rise to fame has been its distribution of premium games completely free of charge to its members. It's the same incident that could have potentially caused what could have been a site-wise crash.

MX Cartoons @MXCartoons @EpicGames The launcher is just spinning but logging in from a web browser seems to work just fine. @EpicGames The launcher is just spinning but logging in from a web browser seems to work just fine. https://t.co/OSZyINWYKI

Launched in 2018, the Epic Games Store is a standalone launcher and a website that is a store for games on Windows and macOS. Shortly after launch, the Epic Games Store rose to fame on the back of its practice that involves giving a lot of freebies to its players.

However, there has been no shortage of detractors and controversies in certain contexts. Many gamers are not fans of how Epic does exclusive deals with developers of games to prevent their appearances from rival sites.

Epic Games Store is now facing severe issues, and it could be a result of server crash

The Epic Games Store has a reputation for handing out freebies, and one such period of generosity is going on right now. The store has been handing out paid games at no cost on a daily basis since December 16.

There have been some great titles like Shenmue 3 and Loop Hero that have been added by many Epic Games Store members all across the world.

The free gifting period has now been affected by a Store issue

On December 29, many members reported that the Epic Games Store was not working normally. While some members couldn't even login into the store, others couldn't download or play the games. Shortly after, the Epic Games Store gave an official statement on their official social media handles.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames We are investigating issues with downloading, installing and launching games in your Library.



We will update you when the issue is resolved. We are investigating issues with downloading, installing and launching games in your Library. We will update you when the issue is resolved.

Epic Store Games servers may have crashed

While the browser seems to be working fine, the problem appears to exist from the launcher. The official Epic Games Store server status says at the time of writing that they're aware of the problem and are currently investigating the issue.

wraith @vdarkwraith @EpicGames your launcher doesn’t work. tried getting on this morning just to have “preparing the epic games launcher” for 30 minutes, tried reinstalling and then got stuck on “please wait while we start your update” @EpicGames your launcher doesn’t work. tried getting on this morning just to have “preparing the epic games launcher” for 30 minutes, tried reinstalling and then got stuck on “please wait while we start your update”

How can players check the official status of the Epic Games Store servers?

This could be a result of a server crash, particularly those directly involved with the maintenance of the launcher. While there can be several reasons for a server crash, the festive period witnesses increased footfall. This, coupled with the free games being given out, could have been the major reason for a possible server crash. The official status can be checked by going to this link.

However, the Epic Games Store hasn't officially acknowledged the exact problem, and this is based on widespread speculation and discussion by the Epic Games Store community.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar