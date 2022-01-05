Are Genshin Impact servers down? Downtime status and uptime revealed

Genshin Impact 2.4's maintenance is the primary reason why the game's servers are down.

When miHoYo does maintenance for an upcoming Genshin Impact update, the servers for the live version of the game always go down. Veteran players can easily plan around this fact, but newcomers might be surprised to see themselves unable to play the game.

Fortunately, there is nothing malicious or questionable regarding the Genshin Impact servers going down right now. This happens with every update, with maintenance typically lasting five hours or so.

Here is why Genshin Impact's servers are down

Genshin Impact players didn't get kicked for no reason. The servers are down merely for maintenance, with miHoYo stating:

"Update maintenance begins 2022/01/05 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Of course, not every Traveler lives in a UTC+8 timezone. Hence, one must convert it to some other timezones.

Downtime for Genshin Impact's servers

miHoYo has stated that Genshin Impact 2.4's maintenance begins at 6.00 (UTC+8) and ends at 11.00 (UTC+8). With Genshin Impact maintenance slated to last for five hours, here is the downtime for American players on 4 January 2022:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12.00 - 17.00

12.00 - 17.00 Alaskan Standard Time: 13.00 - 18.00

13.00 - 18.00 Pacific Standard Time: 14.00 - 19.00

14.00 - 19.00 Mountain Standard Time: 15.00 - 20.00

15.00 - 20.00 Central Standard Time: 16.00 - 21.00

16.00 - 21.00 Eastern Standard Time: 17.00 - 22.00

European players will be unable to play Genshin Impact 2.4 at the end of 4 January 2022. However, they can resume playing on 5 January 2022, at the end of maintenance:

Greenwich Mean Time: 22.00 - 3.00

22.00 - 3.00 Western European Time: 22.00 - 3.00

22.00 - 3.00 Central European Time: 23.00 - 4.00

Eastern Europeans will be able to play Genshin Impact 2.4 on 5 January 2022:

Eastern European Time: 0.00 - 5.00

0.00 - 5.00 Moscow Time: 1.00 - 6.00

Travelers on the Asian servers will notice that Genshin Impact is under maintenance under the following times:

Indian Time: 3.30 - 8.30

3.30 - 8.30 Chinese Time: 6.00 - 11.00

6.00 - 11.00 Filipino Time: 6.00 - 11.00

6.00 - 11.00 Korean Time: 7.00 - 12.00

7.00 - 12.00 Japanese Time: 7.00 - 12.00

Reminder about maintenance

Genshin Impact 2.4 is right around the corner (Image via Genshin Impact)

All talk about maintenance lasting five hours is based on miHoYo's own words. Sometimes, maintenance finishes earlier or later than what was scheduled. Maintenance compensation will be 300 Primogems at the bare minimum.

Travelers will have to be Adventure Rank 5+ and collect it through the in-game mail within 30 days.

