Are Honkai Star Rail mods safe to use?

Honkai Star Rail has gained widespread popularity ever since its April 2023 release. The turn-based RPG from developers HoYoverse brings with it tactical gameplay in an anime-styled aesthetic. Naturally, this popular title has also piqued interest within the modding community - who are already hard at work, releasing multiple mods ranging from UI changes to complete 3D character model swaps.

While the mods themselves do not have any form of malicious content, they do involve modification of game files - which is against the Terms of Service. Read on to learn why you should think twice before using these modifications in Honkai Star Rail.

Using mods for Honkai Star Rail could result in a ban

All available mods for Honkai Star Rail alter the game’s code in some way or the other. This procedure directly violates the Terms of Service and will most likely put the said accounts under HoYoverse’s radar.

Accounts flagged by HoYoverse are subject to a ban, which may be permanent or temporary - at the discretion of the developers. While reported cases of actual bans for using these mods are quite low, using them is still not recommended.

Losing all progress built up over months of playtime can be devastating and is certainly not worth the risk.

Another reason not to install random mods off the internet is for safety reasons. Unless verified, these files may contain malware that can hijack your system.

What are the popular mods available for Honkai Star Rail?

Here are some of the more popular mods available, should players wish to try them out. Those using these mods are urged to exercise caution when installing them.

1. Hide UI

Hide UI in action (Image via gamebanana)

As the name suggests, this mod completely hides the game's user interface. It can be toggled on or off using the F12 key, which can also be altered. The deleted UI elements include the mini-map, battle UI and main menu. This mod suits players looking for a more “cinematic” experience.

2. Animated Light Cones

The Animated Light Cones mod in action (Image via gamebanana)

This mod replaces the static Light Cones for a more expressive, animated version. It is quite limited in its functionality, only allowing up to 15 frames per texture. The mod is a work in progress, with the developer adding new animations with every update.

3. Character model swaps

Model swap for Bronya (Image via gamebanana)

Another set of mods involves altering the in-game model for another with a similarly structured skeleton from other HoYoverse titles. A good example of this would be a mod that swaps out Bronya’s model for Silverwing N-EX from Honkai Impact 3rd. These mods are limited to one character; thus, multiple mods must be used for multiple characters.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released worldwide on June 7, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. A PlayStation port is in active development, scheduled to be released sometime in Q4 2023.

