"Are you the real one?": Kid has a wholesome response to playing Fortnite with xQc

One of Twitch's most popular streamers, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, recently made a kid's day after he carried him to a memorable victory in Epic Games' Fortnite.

Of late, xQc has been trying his hand at Fortnite after a long hiatus and has been winning over the internet with his wholesome and hilarious streams.

Recently, he teamed up with a kid to play a game of Duos, and they ended up claiming a coveted Victory Royale, which made his new friend ecstatic.

a little kid is playing fortnite with xqc and theyre so happy to meet him it’s so cute omg — isabellaaaa💗💜💙 (@Isabellav3324) December 3, 2020

Apart from having a genuine fanboy moment, the kid also ended up winning over the internet after he shared a surprisingly mature message of gratitude for xQc.

xQc makes kid's day in Fortnite

xQc, who is one of the most popular faces on Twitch, has amassed a stellar fan following in recent years and is undoubtedly one of the top draws at the Amazon-owned platform today.

From his hilarious quips to his iconic rage moments, xQc promises a wholesome experience every time viewers tune in to his streams.

Advertisement

Despite his popularity, his impulsiveness often ends up getting the better of him, as seen recently when he was unceremoniously banned for stream sniping.

After serving his ban, he seems to have returned stronger than ever and has been trying his hand at games such as GTA 5 and Fortnite.

During a recent stream, he ended up being drawn with a kid, who was stunned to know that it was actually xQc who helped him claim a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

At the beginning of the clip, xQc can be seen celebrating his victory with the kid:

"Let's go buddy! You did so good man! You should be proud of yourself , you did so good man ...good job! "

After staying quiet for a while, his pint-sized partner suddenly exclaims:

"Wait, so you're the real one?"

xQc calmly replies:

"Yes I am the real one, spoiler. "

This results in a cry of happiness from the kid, who then proceeds to share a mature response to xQc not being able to add him as a friend:

"You're the first person I've ever....and I know you can't friend me cause then it wouldn't be fair to nobody else "

His opinion gets a nod of approval from xQc, who replies:

"Aww, that's a good outlook! "

Soon after the clip went viral, the internet reacted warmly to xQc's wholesome relationship with the kid in Fortnite:

Advertisement

xQc just carried a kid to victory in fortnite, shit was mad wholesome — okay (@ChicknParmMafia) December 3, 2020

Just watched xqc carry a little kid to a win on Fortnite, so wholesome — Matthew. 🇩🇰 (@7seven7s) December 3, 2020

Dude xQc playing Fortnite will always be the best content in the world. I swear if he wanted to he could go Pro and do really good — Nick Hunt (@NickHunt7) December 3, 2020

Advertisement

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

With his recent exploits in Fortnite, xQc continues to deliver memorable streams in terms of quality and wholesome content.