Quackity and BadBoyHalo's Twitter exchange goes viral

Quackity made a tweet which was responded to by both Skeppy and BadBoyHalo and it turned into a love triangle.

Quackity Tweeted out that he doesn't think anyone should date at all. This was probably about one of his streams.

i Dont think anyone should date at all — quackity4k (@quackity4k) February 4, 2021

BadBoyHalo told Quackity that "Anyone and At" would make a great couple as a joke. Then he sent "owo," which usually means a cute face and is used to show warm, happy, or affectionate feelings.

owo — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) February 4, 2021

This confused the fanbases and everyone was trying to understand what was happening. Quackity jumped on the chance to make a joke and asked BadBoyHalo what he meant by the tweet and if he was trying to date.

Wtf you tryna date me or something — Quackity (@Quackity) February 4, 2021

This normally would be the end of it. Quackity told his final joke and things are normally resolved there. Skeppy came in and told Quackity that BadBoyHalo did not want to date.

Yeah you tell him Skeppy >:O — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) February 5, 2021

BadBoyHalo is normally shipped with another Minecraft YouTuber called Skeppy. BadBoyHalo and Skeppy together are called SkepHalo. BadBoyHalo encouraged his friend, and the confusing conversation ended.

can you and bad just kiss already pic.twitter.com/MEltuKc2AH — M :) (@skeppyox) February 5, 2021

Bad's already been cheating on you it's a little late to be calling it out pic.twitter.com/EnEGLMhflW — Jammie (@Jammiedrawz) February 5, 2021

This is a gold mine for fans of all three streamers. It was surprising not to see Karl Jacobs or someone else from the Dream Team jump in. The Dream Team usually comments on tweets from their friends that go viral.

Quackity is shipped with everyone else

The Dream team does not mind shipping; they just don't want to acknowledge the photos and fan fiction. It seems like every streamer has someone that everyone assumes they are dating or want to date.

Quackity is one of the few who gets put together with a bunch of people. He doesn't pay more attention to anyone that anyone else, so it's hard to pick someone.

you already asked karl this smh. /j — Alyssa ✨:) ROADTRIP (@xAlyssaxCx) February 5, 2021

Shipping may seem innocent enough, but a majority of streamers have said that they are not comfortable acknowledging the sexual stories and pictures. Quackity has said that he does not like fan fiction about himself due to that.

