Arena Breakout Infinite Twitch drops (Season 2): All rewards and how to unlock

A new set of Arena Breakout Infinite Twitch drops has been released following the Season 2 update. This latest campaign in partnership with Twitch gives players the opportunity to get their hands on unique in-game items simply by watching live ABI streams.
This article lists all the rewards offered by the latest Arena Breakout Infinite Twitch drops event and explains how you can unlock them.
All Arena Breakout Infinite Twitch drops rewards
The collaboration between Twitch.tv and Morefun Studios allows players to obtain on two unique items in Arena Breakout Infinite:
- Jungle Camo T951 Reloaded
- Twitch x ABI Backpack
Both are great additions to your inventory. One can be obtained for free, while the other requires a small purchase.
This campaign runs from Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 7:30 PM to Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 7:29 PM GMT+5:30. If you want to unlock the items, you must complete the required tasks before the event ends.
If you complete the tasks within the event period but forget to claim your rewards, don’t worry — Twitch drops don’t expire once earned; you can claim them at any time.
How to unlock Arena Breakout Infinite Twitch drops
The requirements for unlocking Arena Breakout Infinite's Twitch drops are unique. You can earn the first item by watching designated ABI Twitch streams for a specific amount of time. To unlock the second one, purchase a new recurring or gift subscription to a participating Twitch channel.
Here's a detailed look at the tasks you need to perform to unlock the different rewards:
- Jungle Camo T951 Reloaded: Purchase one recurring subscription, or gift a subscription to another person on an Arena Breakout Infinite Twitch channel to unlock this reward.
- Twitch x ABI Backpack: Spend one hour watching 'Drops-Enabled' ABI content on Twitch.tv
Upon following these steps, you will be eligible to unlock the Arena Breakout Infinite Twitch drops.
