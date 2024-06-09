Argenti vs Ruan Mei: Best Honkai Star Rail rerun character to get in version 2.3

HoYoverse, the developers of Honkai Star Rail have announced that players will be getting a rerun banner for Ruan Mei and Argenti during the upcoming version 2.3. This will be the first time both 5-star units are getting a rerun banner following their debuts in version 1.5 and 1.6, respectively. Those wanting to summon the units may want to know which is better.

This article talks about whether you should summon Ruan Mei or Argenti in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Trailblazers should aim for Ruan Mei instead of Argenti in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3

Ruan Mei (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulling for Ruan Mei during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 is a no-brainer for most players who don’t have her in their collection. She is one of the best Harmony characters in this gacha title who synergizes well with most DPS units. Since Firefly is also being released and she scales with Break Effect, she will be a perfect character to pair this Harmony unit with.

Trending

As a newbie, you should be rolling for Ruan Mei since she can boost the DPS units’ Weakness Break efficiency, which allows various characters such as Boothill, Kafka, and Black Swan to deal an exceptional amount of damage. She has also been dominating the meta since her release in this space odyssey.

Advantages of Ruan Mei over Argenti

Ruan Mei can assist her allies by buffing them, allowing them to deal a significant amount of damage.

Can fit into any team composition such as DoT (Damage over Time), FUA (Follow-Up Atatck), and Hypercarry.

There is a slim chance that Ruan Mei will be subject to power creep.

Advantages of Argenti over Ruan Mei

As a Path of Erudition unit, Argenti specializes in dealing exceptional damage to his opponents.

Can fit into various hypercarry team compositions as a DPS unit, and can also fill the sub-DPS spot.

Argenti doesn't need any support to shine on the battlefield while Ruan Mei needs a DPS unit to let them fight while she buffs them.

Having said that, the decision is solely up to the Trailblazers on what characters they should be pulling for. If players do not care about Honkai Star Rail's meta, then they can pull for either unit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.