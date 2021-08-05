Ariana Grande Fortnite skin sparks a meme frenzy on Twitter

One of the most popular artists of the 2010's, Ariana Grande has now earned herself a spot in Fortnite Battle Royale. Now available in the Fortnite Shop for $20-25, the Ariana Grande outfit and bundle lets players drop into Apollo as their favorite pop artist.

Ariana Grande is now the third music artist to be added to the game, following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and Marshmello. The skin is already estimated to have sold a record number of units within the first hour of launch and fans just can't seem to get enough.

Twitter goes crazy as Ariana Grande Fortnite skin goes live

Smile is beamin’, outfit is gleamin’



The @ArianaGrande Outfit and Bundle are in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/gqDBuSlQuK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 5, 2021

As one of the most prominent pop music icons in recent times, the fan response to Ariana Grande's Fortnite Skin is quite positive. Many fans have taken to Twitter to post memes regarding the addition of the "Thank U, Next" star.

Ariana grande from fortnite was so popular they made her into a real person!!! pic.twitter.com/DRmH67f8fr — 💙so5ix🤍 (@godso5ix) August 5, 2021

Someone compared Ariana Grande's Fortnite render to Sephiroth's Smash Ultimate render & now I can't unsee it https://t.co/WAEEsrO495 pic.twitter.com/afVBSy0xRg — Aero (@ActualAero) August 3, 2021

the energy i’ll be taking into fortnite for ariana grande pic.twitter.com/5bXjUz8zAc — JustinPlus (@justin_moore) August 4, 2021

congratulations to ariana grande for being the first final fantasy character to make it into fortnite — big fan of piplup (@oyamatsumi) August 4, 2021

me getting ready to drop in fortnite with my ariana grande skin pic.twitter.com/HCczlNhWtz — Victor (@VictD_) August 3, 2021

me going around the fortnite map with the new ariana grande skinpic.twitter.com/lbOTasaYpB — alex🌙 (@Alexsoftt) August 3, 2021

straight men when they see all the gays with ariana grande skins on fortnite pic.twitter.com/O7EVB4KJLq — tracytheskinnylegend (@tracy_skinny) August 2, 2021

me after spending $20 on the ariana grande fortnite skin pic.twitter.com/LoNohc50b7 — jonathan (@blazbad) August 1, 2021

Ariana Grande's Rift Tour is described as:

"A musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide. Her spectacular show will air 5 different times." - Epic Games

The show timings are as follows:

Show 1 - Friday, August 6 @ 6PM ET

Friday, August 6 @ 6PM ET Show 2 - Saturday, August 7 @ 2PM ET

Saturday, August 7 @ 2PM ET Show 3 - Sunday, August 8 @ 12AM ET

Sunday, August 8 @ 12AM ET Show 4 - Sunday, August 8 @ 10AM ET

Sunday, August 8 @ 10AM ET Show 5 - Sunday, August 8 @ 6PM ET

The entire Ariana Grande Bundle costs 4,500 V-Bucks and is temporarily discounted as of now for just 2,800 V-Bucks.

Each item from the bundle is also available individually. Here’s a breakdown of every item in the Ariana Grande Bundle and their individual prices:

Ariana Grande skin (includes Piggy Smalls Backbling) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Sweetener Sailshards Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks

7 Rings Smasher Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Lil’ Floaticorn Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Players looking to get their hands on the skin should do so soon as most skin bundles in the store are available for a limited time only and it may be a while before the Ariana Grande skin returns.

Also read: Lisa in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Expected release date, Blackpink island, community reaction and more

Edited by Nikhil Vinod