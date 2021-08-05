Ariana Grande Fortnite skin sparks a meme frenzy on Twitter

One of the most popular artists of the 2010's, Ariana Grande has now earned herself a spot in Fortnite Battle Royale. Now available in the Fortnite Shop for $20-25, the Ariana Grande outfit and bundle lets players drop into Apollo as their favorite pop artist.
Ariana Grande is now the third music artist to be added to the game, following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and Marshmello. The skin is already estimated to have sold a record number of units within the first hour of launch and fans just can't seem to get enough.
Twitter goes crazy as Ariana Grande Fortnite skin goes live
As one of the most prominent pop music icons in recent times, the fan response to Ariana Grande's Fortnite Skin is quite positive. Many fans have taken to Twitter to post memes regarding the addition of the "Thank U, Next" star.
Ariana Grande's Rift Tour is described as:
"A musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide. Her spectacular show will air 5 different times." - Epic Games
The show timings are as follows:
- Show 1 - Friday, August 6 @ 6PM ET
- Show 2 - Saturday, August 7 @ 2PM ET
- Show 3 - Sunday, August 8 @ 12AM ET
- Show 4 - Sunday, August 8 @ 10AM ET
- Show 5 - Sunday, August 8 @ 6PM ET
The entire Ariana Grande Bundle costs 4,500 V-Bucks and is temporarily discounted as of now for just 2,800 V-Bucks.
Each item from the bundle is also available individually. Here’s a breakdown of every item in the Ariana Grande Bundle and their individual prices:
- Ariana Grande skin (includes Piggy Smalls Backbling) – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Sweetener Sailshards Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks
- 7 Rings Smasher Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Lil’ Floaticorn Emote – 500 V-Bucks
Players looking to get their hands on the skin should do so soon as most skin bundles in the store are available for a limited time only and it may be a while before the Ariana Grande skin returns.
