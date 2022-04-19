Aris addresses Gran Turismo 7 developers in recent stream, brands the game “a cash grab”

Aris, famous for his Twitch channel AvoidingthePuddle, recently took a spin in Gran Turismo 7. While he seemed to enjoy playing the game itself, a few things stood out to the streamer and sent him on a couple of small rants.

He called the game a “flagrant cash grab” and said that he would be able to accept the artsy choices the game had if it weren’t for that. The streamer called out the game for including piano music and cafes in an effort to make the game "classy."

Aris calls the developers “a**holes” for making Gran Turismo 7 an artsy cash grab

Gran Turismo 7, despite initial positive reviews, was lambasted by fans for being an incredibly greedy game in terms of how it was monetized. It may have been well-received at the start, but fans were quickly frustrated by it, and Aris highlighted exactly why in his recent stream.

The streamer directly called out the developers in a crude way for making the game a cash grab opportunity. He spoke about how they had used a variety of things to make the game feel artistic, almost as if to try and hide the game’s problems.

“This artistic s**t that they’re tryin’ to pull here, with this cafe, and all this s**t dude? I would accept it if this game wasn’t such a f**king flagrant cash grab.”

He continued further, saying:

“You know, all these f**kin’ saxophones and pianos and cups of coffee and s**t, it really just makes you look like a**holes, I’m just letting you know. This violin? You got a lot of nerve putting this violin in here! Classy s**t? You got no class and you know it. I know you can hear me, b*tch. Ain't no one else streaming this sh*t. F**k you.”

This is not the only time Aris has spoken about the developers of Gran Turismo 7 either.

While completing a Cafe mission in Gran Turismo 7, he railed against the game yet again, being bored by the various artistic touches of the game.

“God What the f**k dude? You know, the devs got a lot of nerve trying to make this s**t seem all artistic and s**t and at the end of the day it’s a crazy cash grab? You got a lot of nerve playing piano and telling me about Theodore Roosevelt and s**t during load screens you little c**k suckers."

It was clear that he wasn’t fooled by the developer’s choices, and was pretty frustrated, as many players were, by the microtransactions that Gran Turismo 7 is filled with.

The internet agrees with Aris’ take on Gran Turismo 7

It’s not a hot take to complain about Gran Turismo 7 and how it was monetized by the developers, but many seem to agree with Aris on this one. Quite a few Redditors spoke their piece about the game as well.

Others opted to mock the Gran Turismo 7's developers and the violinist that the streamer called out in the first clip.

Some think the developers are out of touch and don’t know what fans of the franchise want. One commenter did explain the reason for the jazz and coffee, saying that those are a part of Japanese car culture.

Not everyone was pleased with the decisions of GT7's aesthetics, but one user had an explanation (Image via LivestreamFails/Reddit)

Gran Turismo 7 may be a pretty game and a solid racing experience, but many fans are very upset with how they were treated by being given expensive microtransactions and little else. Aris’ sentiment is certainly one echoed by much of the Gran Turismo community.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan