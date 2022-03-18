"Important to be linked with real-life prices": Gran Turismo 7 producer defends the game giving less credits now 

March 17 and 18 for Gran Turismo 7 has been critical as patch 1.07 has stirred up a lot of controversies. The update received extended maintenance of nearly 30 hours.

Some of the changes brought about by the patch haven't gone down well with the fans. Polyphony Digital has now addressed the issues on the game's official website.

Gran Turismo @thegranturismo Due to an issue found in Update 1.07, we will be extending the Server Maintenance period. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is likely to be completed. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue. #GT7 Due to an issue found in Update 1.07, we will be extending the Server Maintenance period. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is likely to be completed. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue. #GT7

The temperature additionally rose because Polyphony Digital has nerfed race rewards from several events. This incentivises players to buy credits directly from the game's store with real-life money.

Series producer Kazunori Yamauchi believes that the nerf has been done to ensure that the value of some in-game cars reflects their real-life ones.

“In GT7 I would like to have users enjoy lots of cars and races even without microtransactions. At the same time the pricing of cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity, so I do think it’s important for it to be linked with the real world prices."

Polyphony Digital responds to the recent controversy of Gran Turismo 7

The problem started before the developers extended the maintenance due to an issue with the 1.07 patch. The exact cause and a potential deadline weren't given out as fans were left in dismay.

After it took thirty hours for the game's servers to return, Yamauchi updated fans about the ordeal. It seems that the primary reason was detected before the update itself.

“Immediately before the release of the 1.07 update, we discovered an issue where the game would not start properly in some cases on product versions for the PS4 and PS5."

He further said:

“This was a rare issue that was not seen during tests on the development hardware or the QA sessions prior to the release, but in order to prioritize the safety of the save data of the users, we decided to interrupt the release of the 1.07 update, and to make a 1.08 correctional update. This is the reason for the delay. My sincere apologies for the late report to everyone."

While the responses related to the extended delay seem alright, Yamauchi's response to the nerf in rewards seems interesting. The issue started when players analyzed the patch notes. It was clear that they would receive fewer rewards when completing certain events.

Credits in the game are essential as they help players unlock new cars. Credits are also required to upgrade the attributes of the cars. The nerf seems dodgy to many players because of the game's microtransaction system.

Yamauchi also added that he would prefer players not to repeat grinding events to get a car.

“I want to make GT7 a game in which you can enjoy a variety of cars lots of different ways, and if possible would like to try to avoid a situation where a player must mechanically keep replaying certain events over and over again."

There have also been promises of a lot of upcoming things. Yamauchi has requested players to see Gran Turismo 7 from a more extended point of view. However, Yamauchi's comments could be frustrating to players for two significant reasons.

“We will in time let you know the update plans for additional content, additional race events and additional features that will constructively resolve this. It pains me that I can’t explain the details regarding this at this moment, but we plan on continuing to revise GT7 so that as many players as possible can enjoy the game."

The nerf in Gran Turismo 7 rewards could result in players grinding events contrary to what Yamauchi said. He also expressed his wish not to encourage players to get involved in microtransactions. However, a lack of credits could force players to buy credits with real-life money.

Matt 💙💛 @GamemasterYado @VGC_News $70 game plus game-impacting microtransactions? AND making it harder to earn vehicles? Game must be desperate. @VGC_News $70 game plus game-impacting microtransactions? AND making it harder to earn vehicles? Game must be desperate.

Secondly, if earning credits becomes more accessible in the future, it may not go down well with players. Those grinding hard for certain cars will unlikely be happy if others in the future are handed things more easily. Only the future will reveal more details, but Polyphony Digital will have to balance ambitions with feedback from Gran Turismo 7 fans.

