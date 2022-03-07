A history lesson in need of fact check - Gran Turismo 7 makes errors about the Titanic in-game

Gran Turismo 7 has now been released worldwide, and it has continued its tradition of involving players with history lessons, but the developers find themselves on the wrong side of it.

The latest release is the first entry of the series on the next-generation consoles of PlayStation. There are several technical improvements to bring it in line with the best available technology.

However, too much change is never lovely, and Polyphony Digital seems to have followed the positives from previous games. As was revealed in the State of Play event, Gran Turismo 7 will continue the series' tradition of giving history lessons.

However, the developers may have inserted a wrong piece of information in one of the tidbits involving the Titanic.

Gran Turismo 7's history lesson about the Titanic is wrong

The historical lessons that have been part of the Gran Turismo series are the game's way of educating players about history. There's always a connection between a piece of historical information and a related vehicle.

The Titanic has also found its way into one such timeline in Gran Turismo 7. This could be because there was a specific car model on the ship when it sank. A certain 1912 Renault Type CB Coupé de Ville was reportedly present when the Titanic sank.

While the presence of the timeline is lovely, the developers may have made an error related to the information. What makes the entire thing worse is the number of mistakes.

The date of sinking is displayed as October 14, 1912, which is entirely wrong. The documented date of the sinking is stated as April 15, 1912. There is a significant error in the dates in the game.

Another vital error seems to be with the location as the game states that the Titanic sank in the Northern Pacific. This is factually inaccurate as the Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean. It was traveling to New York from Southampton on its maiden voyage and accidentally hit an iceberg.

While this error will probably be patched, it doesn't bode well for a game that costs $70. Many have already announced their displeasure at the microtransactions made a part of the game. This error in historical facts may be minor, but it's still an error nevertheless. If Gran Turismo 7 wants to educate players about history, the minimum they should do is get the facts correct.

Edited by R. Elahi