How to get nitro in Gran Turismo 7

Nitro is an iconic part of racing, and Gran Turismo 7 lets players use some with their vehicles.

Nitro is short for nitrous oxide and is often referred to as NOS. It is added to fuel mixtures and gives vehicles a massive speed boost for a short time.

The most recent iteration in the Gran Turismo series has players grinding to unlock the Nitro System. It is one of the best car parts to collect and can be bought at the Tuning Shop.

How to obtain the Nitro System in Gran Turismo 7

The Nitro System can be bought through the Tuning Shop (Image via Polyphony Digital)

The Nitro System has been labeled the holy grail of car parts in GT7. Players want nothing more than to add it to their parts collection and get their vehicle zooming shortly after.

To unlock the Nitro System for purchase, players will have to reach Collector Level seven. Collector Levels can be raised by winning, purchasing, and adding cars to the in-game collection.

When players hit level seven, the Extreme category is opened up in the Tuning Shop. This category has the majority of the game's best car parts, including the famed Nitro System.

Players should make sure that the car the Nitro System will be added to is out of the garage before purchasing it from the Tuning Shop. This is because the part costs 100,000 Credits, and having to buy a second one would break the bank.

The Nitro System is automatically added to the car once purchased. At this point, just about any campaign mission and race can be done using the car with the Nitro System.

How to use the Nitro System in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 players using the default controls on their PS4 or PS5 can use their nitrous by pressing down on the Right Stick. Pressing the nitro button won't do anything if the Nitro System isn't installed in that car.

Players can look to the bottom right of their HUD to see how much nitro is available. The more it is used, the lower the gauge will read. Typically, there is plenty of nitrous available for a few boosts in a single race.

