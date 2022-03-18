"Gran Turismo 7 costs 80€, it's not a F2P game": Angry fans react at Polyphony Digital tries to push microtransactions

When it was revealed that Gran Turismo 7 has microtransactions, the fans' opinion was divided. The game sells in-game credits directly in exchange for real-life money.

One notion used to defend it was that credits could also be earned, and cars are not locked behind a paywall. If patch notes of 1.07 are to be interpreted, the fear of many fans has come true.

It has been observed that Polyphony Digital has nerfed the credits earned as race rewards from many events.

Gran Turismo 7's release was a significant success as critics and fans loved the game at launch. However, the presence of microtransactions has always been a bone of contention. It is widely believed that Polyphony Digital might nerf the rewards to make gamers want to involve themselves with microtransactions. Update 1.07 indicates the same phenomenon.

Gran Turismo 7 players are angry at Polyphony Digital nerfing race rewards

A major point of criticism was that the developers could always change the rewards rate. Patch 1.07 has been the exact case, and it has displeased many gamers.

One player stated the apathy of the developers as they have nerfed the rewards. The player stated that if the developers cared about the players, they would have increased the rewards.

Another player stated that this has happened because of the overall sentiment of the fans. As news of the microtransactions broke, many fans defended the developers, saying credits can be earned in the game.

One potential customer has also swayed away as they changed their minds after seeing the game's criticism on the subreddit.

One player stated that sales of microtransactions may not have matched the targets of the developers. This might be the reason why this nerf in rewards has taken place.

Fans are also disappointed in how the developers have let them down, contrary to their expectations.

The situation could get worse, as one fan has stated. Gran Turismo 7 is a full-priced game that players have already paid for. Players will have no option but to play the game irrespective of the developers' actions. Otherwise, they would have wasted their hard-earned money for nothing.

One player is already planning to resell a physical copy of their game.

A major disappointment among fans seems to be from the point that they never expected Polyphony Digital to go down this road.

It's pretty evident from the reactions above that many fans have not received Polyphony Digital's decisions well. It's hard to say what the future holds for the game.

Another area of concern among fans has been the valuation of these microtransactions. Some models of cars from the previous game have risen in real-life prices. There has been no explanation for why such a decision has been taken.

One thing's for sure. Fans had significant expectations from the developers, which have been broken.

Edited by Srijan Sen