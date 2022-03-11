What cars are rewarded for Gran Turismo 7's license system

Gran Turismo 7’s license system is not only a great way to learn how to play the game, but it also has rewards and trophies to unlock. In particular, there are 10 cars that can be unlocked here, some of which are powerful and worthwhile when racing online or against the computer.

There are five licenses to unlock, and with each license, the player unlocks more content to tackle. They may frustrate newbies at first, but it will make them a better driver in Gran Turismo 7 overall.

Cars rewarded in Gran Turismo 7's license system and tips for success

Some of these tests can be incredibly challenging, but they reward players with increased skill and new cars (Image via Sony)

Early in the game, players will be exposed to the License System through the Cafe and its Menu Missions. An early one will task players with getting the National B license, but there are further licenses to acquire.

Each one teaches new features through pre-prepared challenges and will be timed. Placing between 1st and 3rd place will allow the player to move on, otherwise, it’s a failure and they will be asked to drive again.

Players who rank Bronze (3rd) in all of the challenges in a license will receive a car as a reward. Those who hit Gold (1st) in all challenges will receive a much better car. This happens with all of the below licenses.

National B

Bronze - Renault Clio R.S. 220 Trophy ‘16

Renault Clio R.S. 220 Trophy ‘16 Gold - Mitsubishi GTO Twin Turbo ‘91

National A

Bronze - VW Scrirocco R ‘10

VW Scrirocco R ‘10 Gold - Subaru BRZ STI Sport ‘18

International B

Bronze - Toyota GR Supra Race Car ‘19 (Gr. 4)

Toyota GR Supra Race Car ‘19 (Gr. 4) Gold - Porsche Taycan Turbo S ‘19

International A

Bronze - Toyota 86 Gr.B Rally Car

Toyota 86 Gr.B Rally Car Gold - Alpine A110 ‘17

Super License

Bronze - Audi R8 LMS Evo ‘19

Audi R8 LMS Evo ‘19 Gold - Red Bull X2019 Competition

License tests can be incredibly difficult, but there are ways to improve the odds of success. These are essentially short challenges with the focus being on a particular facet of the game.

They start off easy enough with the National B License, and even new players to Gran Turismo can find success here.

However, they ramp up in difficulty pretty quickly, and players may not be doing them in one go. One of the best ways to succeed is to try and try again. If a player continues to fail on the tracks, one way to succeed is to take some time and watch the demo.

There is a demo of all of the Gran Turismo 7 license tests, and the player can watch when the car turns when it brakes, and more. It can give them a good feeling and sense of timing for the tests. The demos can also have racers that offer very specific tips, such as in the final exams.

If a driver is having problems completing the races, the demonstration races cannot possibly be underestimated. They go a long way in teaching players what to do.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul