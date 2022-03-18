Gran Turismo 7 has been down for more than 15 hours following 1.07 update, which has nerfed race rewards

Gran Turismo 7's 1.07 update seems to have run into trouble if the developers and community are to be believed. Some things have 'broken' in the latest update, but Polyphony Digital hasn't mentioned the cause or effect yet.

However, their official tweet about fifteen hours ago from the time of writing states that they're increasing the maintenance. But that's not the end, as the recent update seems to have made earning credits harder in some races.

The latest set of incidents comes in the wake of events that have taken place within the game since its release. Many fans were displeased that Gran Turismo 7 had incorporated microtransactions despite the game's $70 price tag in PS5. The recent update and the nerf in the rewards follow the same track, which was feared by some in the community.

Gran Turismo 7 extends maintenance after update 1.07

Earlier in the day, Polyphony Digital tweeted that they're extending the server maintenance from their account. The reason which was given out states that the maintenance is being extended following an issue with the 1.07 update.

It's pretty clear that something may have been introduced unwillingly or may have been tweaked unintentionally. The developers haven't yet given the exact cause and haven't mentioned when the extended maintenance would be completed.

As things stand, Gran Turismo 7 is completely unplayable due to maintenance. Both career mode and multiplayer are down at the time of writing, and players are advised to follow the official channels for a timely update.

Based on the patch notes of the 1.07 update, there could be some problems in the coming days for players. Polyphony Digital has nerfed the number of credits earned from some races. It's important to remember that credits are required for new cars and upgrades.

When combined with the fact that the game sells credits directly, the nerf feels exceptionally shoddy. Many fans are unhappy with the changes in the recent patch as some believe that this forces them to buy microtransactions.

One user stated that the developers should have increased the ability for players to earn more in-game credits. Polyphony Digital has done the exact opposite by nerfing the credits earned from races.

Another user stated that the developers knew beforehand how many gamers would buy the microtransaction. Even if there's blowback, players would still buy enough to turn profits for the company.

It's uncertain for the time being as to when the game would come back online. The probable reason for the issue is also unknown, but it might be something major based on the length of the delay. As for the nerf in rewards, only time will tell how well fans have received the latest move.

