ARK Fear Evolved 6 event is here: New skins, creatures, bosses, and more

As in previous years, the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event has finally arrived in-game. The highly anticipated event kicked off yesterday and will remain active until November 2. ARK: Survival Evolved is popular for special festive theme events including the Christmas event, Valentine's Day event, and Thanksgiving event. Like other similar events, the Halloween-themed ARK Fear Evolved 6 introduces a bunch of new skins, creatures, bosses, chibi creatures, and more.
Survivors should be prepared to show off their new skins while going on the hunt for new tamable creatures and bosses. The upcoming two weeks will be filled with several new creepy creatures, attractive Halloween-themed skins, and unlimited fun. To give survivors a headstart, here is all the new content that has arrived with the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event.
Diving into the content of the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event: Skins, creatures, bosses, and more
Special bosses
Two of the most exciting creatures of the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event are the two new challenging bosses:
- DodoRex (Untamable Boss)
- DodoWyvern (Untamable Boss)
Special creatures
Alongside these bosses, there are a bunch of tamable creatures that players will encounter during the event. While most of these special creatures will be removed after the event, some of them will stay.
- Zomdodo
- Zombie Fire Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)
- Zombie Lightning Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)
- Zombie Poison Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)
- Skeletal Giganotosaurus
- Skeletal Quetzal
- Skeletal Jerboa
- Bone Fire Wyvern
- Skeletal Bronto
- Skeletal Stego
- Skeletal Trike
- Skeletal Raptor
- Skeletal Rex
- Skeletal Carnotaurus
- Ghost Reaper (Surface reapers)
- Ghost Bulbdog
- Ghost Rex
- Ghost Basilisk
- Ghost Snow Owl
- Ghost Mantis
- Ghost Direwolf
Chibi creatures
Essentially, Chibi creatures are cute small baby versions of the usual large and terrifying creatures found in the game. These can be acquired by killing Dodowyvern, Dodorex, or Cooking Pot recipe.
- Desmodus
- Vulture
- Anglerfish
- Araneo
- Spooky Bulbdog
Ghost skins
Ghost skins are a special type of skin that applies a white glowing effect on certain creatures' bodies. These can be acquired by killing Ghost creatures such as:
- Reaper
- Bulbdog
- Rex
- Basilisk
- Snow Owl
- Mantis
- Direwolf
Special items
These are all the special items available during the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event. Some are used for cooking while others are required for crafting.
- Pumpkin
- Stolen Headstone
- Scarecrow
- Dinosaur Bone
- Dino Candy Corn
Special emotes
These are all the special Halloween themed emotes available during the event and can be obtained through Cooking Pot recipe:
- Scare Emote
- Knock Emote
- Zombie Emote
- Dance Emote
- Panic Emote
Special skins
Listed below are all the cool Halloween themed special skins available during the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event. Studio Wildcard has allowed gamers to have their own online Halloween costume party on any server. Special skins can be acquired via Cooking Pot recipe.
- Strawman costume
- Skeleton costume
- Skelly Print Shirt
- Tentacle Print Shirt
- ZombDodo Print Shirt
- Zombie Wyvern Print Shirt
- Reaper Swimsuit Skin
- Jack-O-Lantern Swimsuit Skin
- Pumpkin Helmet Skin
- Headless Costume Skin
- Hockey Mask Skin
- Araneo Swimsuit Skins
- Onyc Swimsuit Skins
- Vampire Dodo Swimsuit Skins
Special wild creature colors
These are all the event-exclusive colors that players will see on their known good ol' creatures. This way, every creature in-game will get a Halloween makeover.
- DarkViolet (New)
- DarkBlue (New)
- DragonFire (New)
- Cream (New)
- Vermillion (New)
- BigFoot0 (New)
- BlackSands (New)
- LightAutumn (New)
- Dino Dark Purple (New)
- Dino Darker Grey
- Dino Light Blue
- Dino Dark Yellow
- DragonBase1
- Light Brown
- Light Grey
- Dino Light Brown
- Dino Dark Brown
- DragonFire
- ActualBlack
- MidnightBlue
- MediumAutumn
- DarkWarmGray
- Orange
- DarkLavender
- Jade
So now that it's only a week's wait, players should start decorating their bases with spooky lanterns, tame new creatures, and invite their online friends to the coolest online Halloween party of the year.