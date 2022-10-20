ARK Fear Evolved 6 event is here: New skins, creatures, bosses, and more

As in previous years, the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event has finally arrived in-game. The highly anticipated event kicked off yesterday and will remain active until November 2. ARK: Survival Evolved is popular for special festive theme events including the Christmas event, Valentine's Day event, and Thanksgiving event. Like other similar events, the Halloween-themed ARK Fear Evolved 6 introduces a bunch of new skins, creatures, bosses, chibi creatures, and more.

Survivors should be prepared to show off their new skins while going on the hunt for new tamable creatures and bosses. The upcoming two weeks will be filled with several new creepy creatures, attractive Halloween-themed skins, and unlimited fun. To give survivors a headstart, here is all the new content that has arrived with the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event.

Diving into the content of the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event: Skins, creatures, bosses, and more

ARK: Survival Evolved @survivetheark Fear Evolved 6 is now live on all platforms until November 2nd!



Special bosses

Two of the most exciting creatures of the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event are the two new challenging bosses:

DodoRex (Untamable Boss)

DodoWyvern (Untamable Boss)

Special creatures

Alongside these bosses, there are a bunch of tamable creatures that players will encounter during the event. While most of these special creatures will be removed after the event, some of them will stay.

Zomdodo

Zombie Fire Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)

Zombie Lightning Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)

Zombie Poison Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)

Skeletal Giganotosaurus

Skeletal Quetzal

Skeletal Jerboa

Bone Fire Wyvern

Skeletal Bronto

Skeletal Stego

Skeletal Trike

Skeletal Raptor

Skeletal Rex

Skeletal Carnotaurus

Ghost Reaper (Surface reapers)

Ghost Bulbdog

Ghost Rex

Ghost Basilisk

Ghost Snow Owl

Ghost Mantis

Ghost Direwolf

Chibi creatures

Essentially, Chibi creatures are cute small baby versions of the usual large and terrifying creatures found in the game. These can be acquired by killing Dodowyvern, Dodorex, or Cooking Pot recipe.

Desmodus

Vulture

Anglerfish

Araneo

Spooky Bulbdog

Ghost skins

Ghost skins are a special type of skin that applies a white glowing effect on certain creatures' bodies. These can be acquired by killing Ghost creatures such as:

Reaper

Bulbdog

Rex

Basilisk

Snow Owl

Mantis

Direwolf

Special items

These are all the special items available during the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event. Some are used for cooking while others are required for crafting.

Pumpkin

Stolen Headstone

Scarecrow

Dinosaur Bone

Dino Candy Corn

Special emotes

These are all the special Halloween themed emotes available during the event and can be obtained through Cooking Pot recipe:

Scare Emote

Knock Emote

Zombie Emote

Dance Emote

Panic Emote

Special skins

Listed below are all the cool Halloween themed special skins available during the ARK Fear Evolved 6 event. Studio Wildcard has allowed gamers to have their own online Halloween costume party on any server. Special skins can be acquired via Cooking Pot recipe.

Strawman costume

Skeleton costume

Skelly Print Shirt

Tentacle Print Shirt

ZombDodo Print Shirt

Zombie Wyvern Print Shirt

Reaper Swimsuit Skin

Jack-O-Lantern Swimsuit Skin

Pumpkin Helmet Skin

Headless Costume Skin

Hockey Mask Skin

Araneo Swimsuit Skins

Onyc Swimsuit Skins

Vampire Dodo Swimsuit Skins

Special wild creature colors

These are all the event-exclusive colors that players will see on their known good ol' creatures. This way, every creature in-game will get a Halloween makeover.

DarkViolet (New)

DarkBlue (New)

DragonFire (New)

Cream (New)

Vermillion (New)

BigFoot0 (New)

BlackSands (New)

LightAutumn (New)

Dino Dark Purple (New)

Dino Darker Grey

Dino Light Blue

Dino Dark Yellow

DragonBase1

Light Brown

Light Grey

Dino Light Brown

Dino Dark Brown

DragonFire

ActualBlack

MidnightBlue

MediumAutumn

DarkWarmGray

Orange

DarkLavender

Jade

So now that it's only a week's wait, players should start decorating their bases with spooky lanterns, tame new creatures, and invite their online friends to the coolest online Halloween party of the year.

