“Arkham Knight for sure, look at the colors”: Fans celebrate the decade-old title as they compare visuals with Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was already underwater due to its server issues at launch, and to make things worse, people have compared its visuals with Batman Arkham Knight. The latter seems to be holding its own, and although it may had a rocky launch, the community has always sworn by the game's fantastic visuals.

The shot that has been used to compare the two games paints Arkham Knight in a better light, but given that the game is a decade old, people have started to berate Rocksteady.

While the community seems to be divided, most are hesitant to protect Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Not what Rocksteady wanted ahead of the game's February 2, 2024 release.

Fans claim Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League doesn't hold up to Arkham Knight

Expand Tweet

From a single glance, it's clear that Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is fighting a losing battle against Arkham Knight. This lack of graphical fidelity has turned many people against Rocksteady's newest title, and they aren't holding back with their criticism.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While some agree that Arkham Knight is being given an unfair advantage in the clip above, they also agree that the decade-old title outshines Rocksteady's most recent work in almost all other categories. Fans are disappointed with the direction these games have taken in the last few years.

People have also been quick to point out that a game made on Unreal Engine 3 should, in no way, shape, or form, look better than Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, a title made in Unreal Engine 4.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rocksteady is not the only one being bashed; fans have a problem with the stepback in the quality of video games over the past few years. Some people even said the newer titles feel more like easy cash grabs than games made with love and care.

Expand Tweet

These comparisons aren't a good look for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. This title will be released tomorrow, and since it's set in the Arkham Verse, the two games will always be pitted against each other. SSKTJL, with all its detailed costumes and gimmicks, still feels pale compared to Batman Arkham Knight.

Check out the best PC settings for SSKTJL if you don't want your game copy to look as it does above.