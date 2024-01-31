Best Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League graphics settings for PC

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is now out on PC. The game has been optimized well on the platform, and those with entry-level hardware can easily expect decent framerates without much fine-tuning. However, you must check out the settings tier to maintain a stable 60 FPS in the title.

In this guide, we have compiled the best settings list for PCs. You can go through the article and set your preferences depending on your hardware. This will help you get the most out of your gaming rig.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League graphics settings for PC

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League runs pretty well on PC (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, unlike most other video games on the market, is locked to the maximum frame rate of your monitor. If you have a 1080p 60 Hz panel, you won't be able to play the game at more than 60 FPS.

The game allows players to customize all the general settings common to most video games. Besides, it also supports both DLSS and FSR. However, you don't get frame generation with it, which can be a bummer.

The detailed settings list recommendation for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is as follows:

Graphics

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display selection: As per your monitor

As per your monitor Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (for RTX 4060, RX 7600, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 4070 Ti Super, RX 7800 XT, and equivalent)

1920 x 1080 (for RTX 4060, RX 7600, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 4070 Ti Super, RX 7800 XT, and equivalent) V-sync: Off

Off Target framerate: Maximum refresh monitor of your monitor

Maximum refresh monitor of your monitor Anti-aliasing/Upscaling mode: TAA (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), DLSS (for Nvidia RTX 20 and above GPUs), FSR (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX 10, 16 series)

TAA (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), DLSS (for Nvidia RTX 20 and above GPUs), FSR (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX 10, 16 series) Anti-aliasing/Upscaling quality: TAA High (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), DLSS Quality (for RTX 3060 and above), DLSS performance (for RTX 3050), FSR Quality (for RX 6600 XT and above), FSR Balanced (for GTX 1660, RX 5500 XT, and above), FSR performance (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

TAA High (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), DLSS Quality (for RTX 3060 and above), DLSS performance (for RTX 3050), FSR Quality (for RX 6600 XT and above), FSR Balanced (for GTX 1660, RX 5500 XT, and above), FSR performance (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Dynamic resolution scaling: Off (for RTX 3050 and above), On (for GTX 10, 16 series, RX 6500 XT)

Off (for RTX 3050 and above), On (for GTX 10, 16 series, RX 6500 XT) Quality presets: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Texture quality: High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Volumetric fog quality: High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Level of detail: High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Ray tracing: Off (for Nvidia GTX 10, 16, RTX 2070 and below, RTX 4060 GPUs and below), On (for RTX 3070 and above)

Off (for Nvidia GTX 10, 16, RTX 2070 and below, RTX 4060 GPUs and below), On (for RTX 3070 and above) FPS counter: Off/On (As per your preference)

Off/On (As per your preference) Brightness and HDR: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 90

90 Camera shake: 100

100 Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Lens flare: On

On Chromatic aberration: on

on Film grain: 50

The above settings cheatsheet will give you an edge in terms of gameplay. Overall, the PC optimization of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is nothing to skimp on. With the above tweaks applied, you can expect a decent experience even on some modest hardware like the RTX 3060.