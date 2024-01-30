How to get all Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League skins?

Much like any other modern looter-shooter title, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League skins are earned as rewards for completing certain in-game milestones as you progress through its main campaign. From the comic book-accurate classic outfits to original designs from Rocksteady themselves, there are plenty of unique outfits for you to unlock.

While some of the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League cosmetics are exclusive to either the pre-order or the significantly more expensive Deluxe Edition, most of the skins and outfits can be unlocked simply via progression and gameplay. Additionally, new outfits will be added to the game's "Battle Pass."

That said, here's a look at all the outfits or skins that can be unlocked in Kill the Justice League at launch. Do note that we will update this article with new skins, which will arrive as part of the post-launch content and subsequent Seasons.

All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League skins

There are different outfits/ skins for each playable character, i.e., Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. Most of the outfits can be unlocked by playing the game as any of the Suicide Squad members. However, a few skins are exclusive to specific platforms.

Here are all the skins and how to unlock them:

Harley Quinn skins

Fugitive: This is the default starting costume for Harley Quinn.

This is the original outfit that Harley Quinn gets after completing the game's prologue. Classic: This is the classic costume for Harley from Batman: The Animated Series. This is unlocked as a pre-order bonus.

This is the classic costume for Harley from Batman: The Animated Series. This is unlocked as a pre-order bonus. Justice Losers: This is another original outfit that's exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. This skin is inspired by Wonder Woman.

This is another original outfit that's exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. This skin is inspired by Wonder Woman. Rogue: This outfit is unlocked exclusively for PlayStation players as a pre-order bonus.

Captain Boomerang skins

Fugitive: This is the default starting costume for Captain Boomerang.

This is the original outfit that Captain Boomerang gets after completing the game's prologue. Classic: This is the classic costume for Boomerang from the comics. This is unlocked as a pre-order bonus.

This is the classic costume for Boomerang from the comics. This is unlocked as a pre-order bonus. Justice Losers: Original outfit that's exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. This skin is inspired by the Flash.

Original outfit that's exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. This skin is inspired by the Flash. Rogue: This outfit is unlocked exclusively for PlayStation players as a pre-order bonus.

Deadshot skins

Fugitive: Default starting costume for Deadshot.

This is the original outfit that Deadshot gets after completing the game's prologue. Classic: This is the classic costume for Deadshot from comics. This is unlocked as a pre-order bonus.

This is the classic costume for Deadshot from comics. This is unlocked as a pre-order bonus. Justice Losers: Another original outfit that's exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game. This skin is inspired by Batman.

Another original outfit that's exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game. This skin is inspired by Batman. Rogue: This outfit is unlocked exclusively for PlayStation players as a pre-order bonus.

King Shark skins

Fugitive: This is the default starting costume for King Shark.

This is the original outfit that King Shark gets after completing the game's prologue. Classic: This is the classic costume for King Shark from the comics. This is unlocked as a pre-order bonus.

This is the classic costume for King Shark from the comics. This is unlocked as a pre-order bonus. Justice Losers: This is another original outfit in the game that's exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. This skin is inspired by Superman.

This is another original outfit in the game that's exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. This skin is inspired by Superman. Rogue: This outfit is unlocked exclusively for PlayStation players as a pre-order bonus.

Rocksteady Studios has confirmed that more exclusive costumes will come as part of the game's seasonal updates and the Battle Pass. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's post-launch plans.

