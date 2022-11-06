Arknights continue its adventure to “Stultifera Navis” with new operator, outfits, and more

On November 3, strategic mobile RPG Arknights released the 'Stultifera Navis' event as a direct continuation of the previously released 'Under Tides' side story.

Stultifera Navis reveals an Iberian coastal town famous for housing the last surviving lighthouse, "The Eyes of Iberia." This update also includes the release of rewards, furniture sets, new attire, and four new operators, including one alternate operator.

Arknight latest event, "Stultifera Navis," and all the rewards

The adventure of the Abyssal Hunters and the Inquisition, led by Irene, is the main theme of this Arknight event. Each of them was searching for the eponymous Iberian dreadnought that was lost when they were defending the town from the Seaborn attack during the Silence. Doctors will also explore the underwater cities of Aegir for the first time.

The Stultifera Navis event starts from November 3 until November 24. A 10-roll Headhunting Permit and Daily Free Rolls are available to players who log in during the event. Players can collect Originium Crude Ore, Originium Ore, and Originium Vein in the Gourd Valley Mining Area.

To activate Total Proxy Auto Deploy, gamers must complete the Daily Missions to receive a new PRTS Proxy Annihilation card. Players can skip the fight and receive gifts with the highest Annihilation using this method.

Doctors can redeem the free 6-star operator 'Lumen' after they have completed certain stages in the Stultifera Navis event. Players may also explore the event map, complete the stages, and open treasure chests to obtain the following:

Lumen's Token

Stultifera Navis Reception Room Furniture (Pieces)

Bloodline of Combat "Shore Rescue Modification" Lancet-2 (Outfit)

Players can purchase other items from the "Bitterscale Tavern" event shop. The "Gift of The Deep Ones" Login Event is also accessible during the event.

New Operators in Arknight Stultifera Navis Event

The four new operators introduced during the update are Specter the Unchained, Irene, Lumen, and Windflit.

6-Star Operator: Specter the Unchained

Specter the Unchained is the alternate version of Specter (Image via Arknight)

Specter the Unchained is the alternate and 6-star version of Specter, a highly destructive Dollkeeper Specialist. Once she has completely lost all of her health, she can immediately switch to her replacement. She can eventually return to battle with full health instead of being knocked out.

6-Star Operator: Irene

Irene as another 6-star operator (Image via Arknight)

Irene is a Swordmaster Guard focusing on damage output and crowd management. Her first skill can deal critical hits and additional damage to the enemy inside her range. Her second ability is to unsheathe and deal high physical damage. The third skill allows her to briefly levitate nearby enemies while launching a barrage of AoE attacks against them.

6-Star Operator: Lumen

Lumen is a free 6-star Therapist Medic in Arknight with a focus on support and healing. His abilities can significantly increase the efficiency of his healing and reduce debuffs. His skills can heal a friendly unit that has been negatively affected by status and provide them with momentary status resistance.

5-Star Operator: Windflit

Windflit is a new 5-star character with underwhelmingly undertoned skills based on the community analyst. However, Doctors can still pull for him if they are a completionist.

The Stultifera Navis event may be one of the most anticipated events in Arknight as it has the limited operator Specter the Unchained and also free 6-star operator Lumen.

