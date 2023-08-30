Armored Core 6 Ayre boss guide - Best build, weapons, OS tuning, and more

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, much like any other recent FromSoftware game, is packed with some challenging and spectacular boss fights. Although the latest mech-action game differs from FromSoftware's usual suite of fantasy RPGs, it retains many hallmark features that fans associate with the Japanese development studio.

The bosses, in particular, are one of the most significant aspects of Armored Core 6 that feels quite reminiscent of FromSoftware's "Souls" games regarding sheer spectacle and the challenge of these encounters. This is best exemplified by the game's final boss fights against Walter, ALLMIND, and Ayre.

Notably, the Ayre boss fight seems to have taken inspiration from some of FromSoftware's most recent fan-favorite bosses, i.e., Maliketh and Malenia from Elden Ring. Like those two bosses, Ayre is adamant and can easily overwhelm you with her attacks and barrage of projectiles.

However, much like any other boss in Armored Core 6, Ayre has her own set of weaknesses that, if you can identify them, can help you turn the tides of the boss fight in your favor. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating Ayre in Armored Core 6.

Best build to use against Ayre in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

Ayre, the final boss of Armored Core 6's Fires of Raven ending, uses a C-weapon, a very powerful AC that can manipulate Coral energy to conjure weapons that deal a lot of impact and AP damage. Here, AC's moveset is quite akin to that of the Ibis Series, albeit with some new combos thrown in the mix that can easily overwhelm you if you're not careful.

Fortunately, much like other Ibis Series bosses in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, Ayre is very weak to plasma weapons and can easily be defeated using an agile build. Here's my end-game build called the "Doom Bringer," which I used against the late-game bosses, including Ayre:

Right-arm unit: IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT

IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT Left-arm unit: SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Right-back unit: VE-60SNA

VE-60SNA Left-back unit: VP-60LCS

VP-60LCS Head: IB-C03H: HAL 826

IB-C03H: HAL 826 Core: IB-C03C: HAL 826

IB-C03C: HAL 826 Arms: IB-C03A: HAL 826

IB-C03A: HAL 826 Legs: IB-C03L: HAL 826

IB-C03L: HAL 826 Booster: BST-G2/P06SPD

BST-G2/P06SPD FCS: VE-21B

VE-21B Generator: AG-T-005 HOKUSHI

AG-T-005 HOKUSHI OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

The Doom Bringer's strength is in its ability to quickly zip around the arena and deal a ton of damage using the rail gun and the Coral rifle, which you can access in New Game+. However, if you've not progressed to New Game+ before going up against Ayre, you can use this build:

Right-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Left-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Right-back unit: VP-60LCD

VP-60LCD Left-back unit: VP-60LCD

VP-60LCD Head: EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA Core: EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA Arms: EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA Legs: EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA

EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA Booster: (Nothing)

(Nothing) FCS: VE-21B

VE-21B Generator: VP-20D

VP-20D OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

I call this build the "God Killer." This is the build I used for my first game playthrough. While this isn't as powerful as the Doom Bringer build, it packs enough firepower to easily defeat some of the most potent late-game bosses on your first game playthrough.

Tips to defeat Ayre in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

Although Ayre might initially look like an adamant boss fights, getting used to her attack patterns and movesets is not complicated. Her Coral Balde slash attacks in the first phase and the multiple C-weapon projectiles in the second phase deal the most damage. Apart from these two attacks, most of Ayre's moveset resembles a regular AC.

Here are a few tips that can help you easily defeat Ayre in Armored Core 6:

In her first phase, Ayre mostly attacks using her homing missiles, which can easily be dodged with Assault Boost or by quick boosting sideways. Another attack she uses is her Laser Blade, which can be tricky to avoid.

To dodge the Blade attacks, you only need to unlock and Assault Boost away from her or quickly boost in the opposite direction to her attack. I also highly recommend using the Pulse Protection expansion, which will help negate most of the damage from this attack.

Defeating Ayre is quite similar to the Ibis Series boss fight, where it all comes down to how quickly you can stagger the boss. Once you stagger Ayre, which should take only two shots from the rail gun or the plasma cannon, you can quickly swoop in and deal damage using your plasma rifles or the Zimmerman shotgun.

After depleting half her health bar, Ayre will transition to her second phase, becoming much more agile and gaining access to a rather devastating attack.

In the second phase, the most significant attack you need to look out for is the Coral energy clones, which, if they connect, can easily stagger your AC and deal a good chunk of damage.

To avoid these Coral energy attacks, you can either quick boost in quick succession or Assault Boost towards Ayre while dodging sideways.

Once Ayre uses her newfound ability, she goes on a cooldown, which is the cue for you to start attacking with your shoulder cannons.

Repeat the cycle of staggering Ayre and dealing damage to her using your plasma rifle or shotgun, and you'll easily defeat her in no time.

Once you defeat Ayre, you'll be treated to one of the game's endings - Fires of Raven, which sees the entirety of Rubicon 3 getting engulfed in the Flames of Ibis.