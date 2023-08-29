Armored Core 6 Cataphract boss guide - Best build, weapons, OS tuning, and more

The Cataphract might not be the toughest boss you'll face in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, but it sure is one of the trickiest. Being a PCA (Planetary Closure Administration) craft, the Cataphract comes packed with advanced artillery that corporations can access on Rubicon. However, what makes the PCA craft challenging are not its weapons but the defenses.

FromSoftware's games are known for having boss fights that require not only skill but also ingenuity to stand a chance at victory against them. This notion is best exemplified by some of the late-game bosses of Armored Core 6, including the Cataphract. Fortunately, the PCA craft, despite its heavy defensive armor, has its fair share of vulnerabilities.

Although it might seem like dealing damage to the Cataphract is nigh impossible, there are certain weak spots on the craft that you can exploit using specific weapons. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to defeat this boss in Armored Core 6.

Tips and tricks to easily defeat the Cataphract in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

The Cataphract is one of the optional bosses you can miss on your first playthrough of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. The boss emerges in one of the earliest missions of chapter 3, which requires you to destroy the "Special Forces", i.e., PCA craft. The craft is the Cataphract, which the PCA has deployed on the central ice fields of the old Bertnam spaceport.

Here are a few tips to help you easily defeat the Cataphract in Armored Core 6:

The arena where you fight the Cataphract is quite large and is devoid of any obstacle, which you can make use of in order to freely move around and dodge the enemy's volley of missiles and gunfire.

The Cataphract is covered in thick armor that surrounds its entire body. However, there's only one opening, its front, which houses a Bipedal MT as its pilot. This is where you'll need to focus all your firepower in order to defeat the boss.

The Cataphract is very mobile and, despite its appearance, is capable of quickly moving around the arena and dodging direct attacks. Fortunately, the boss is very weak to attacks from midair, which is why players are recommended to use the Tetrapod or the Reverse Joint legs, which give you the best mobility in midair.

As for weapons, using plasma rifles is recommended, as these can easily deal a lot of impact damage to the boss while also depleting its AP. The plasma rifles also have very good tracking, which can help you easily target the Cataphract's front.

While melee is also viable, it is not that effective against the Cataphract unless you can reliably stagger the boss repeatedly. As such, players are recommended to use a dual plasma rifle setup for their arms as well as either plasma cannons or multi-lock missiles (not vertical missiles) as shoulder weapons.

The trick to defeating the Cataphract is being patient and knowing when to strike the boss' weak spot. It's also recommended to use a good mid or long-range FCS alongside a lightweight leg type (Bipedal, Reverse Joint, or Tetrapod), which will further help you track the boss and attack its front without constantly relying on hard lock-on.

As for the OST setup, you can't go wrong with Pulse Protection for this boss fight since it'll give you additional defense, which comes in handy when you're on the ground and need to recharge your EN before boosting to midair.